Peng Shuai, Chinese tennis player still missing, Serena Williams calls for justice

Serena Williams raised her voice and called for justice for Peng Shuai. Photo: Twitter.

Serena Williams and other American tennis players joined the requests on Thursday to investigate the status of the Chinese player Peng Shuai, whose whereabouts are shrouded in mystery since she reported that a powerful Chinese politician sexually assaulted her.

Williams, winner of 23 Grand Slam titles, shared the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai (‘Where is Peng Shuai? ‘) with which the tennis community, including the WTA women’s circuit, is expressing concern on social media about Shuai.

I am devastated and shocked to hear about the news of my peer, Peng Shuai. I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible. This must be investigated and we must not stay silent. Sending love to her and her family during this incredibly difficult time. #whereispengshuai pic.twitter.com/GZG3zLTSC6 – Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) November 18, 2021

“I am devastated and shocked to hear the news of my partner Peng Shuai. I hope she is safe and that they find her as soon as possible ”, Williams wrote on his Twitter account.

“This must be investigated and we must not remain silent,” demanded the former world tennis number one. “Sending love to her and her family during this incredibly difficult time.”

Americans Jessica Pegula (number 18 in the WTA ranking) and Jennifer Brady (25th) also publicly expressed their concern about the state of Shuai, as world tennis stars such as the Serbian Novak Djokovic or the Japanese Naomi Osaka had previously done.

The Chinese tennis player, former number one in the world in doubles, has not been seen for two weeks to coincide with the complaint of sexual assault she made against former Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli.

Former Wimbledon and Roland Garros doubles champion, Peng She said on the Weibo platform, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter, earlier this month that Gaoli, one of the most powerful men in China between 2013 and 2018, had “forced” her to have sex and have an affair for years.

The complaint quickly disappeared from Chinese social media and the 35-year-old tennis player has not been seen since, fueling fears about her situation.

Chinese authorities are silent on the case of Peng Shuai

On Wednesday, the Chinese state broadcaster CGTN posted on Twitter a screenshot of an email they attributed to Peng and that it would have been sent to the president of the WTA, Steve Simon, and others responsible for the women’s tennis circuit.

In the message, Peng he supposedly assures that those accusations of sexual abuse “were not true” and explains that he is “rested at home and everything is fine.”

However, questions quickly arose about the language used in the mail and the fact that an edit cursor appears in the middle of the body of the text.

The explanations of the alleged email “They only increase my concern regarding your safety”Steve Simon declared Wednesday.

The executive pointed out that they have tried to contact the tennis player repeatedly and through different channels, without success so far, and asked for “independent and corroborable proof” that she is okay.

“It is hard to believe that Peng Shuai have actually written the mail, “said the head of the WTA, an organization that shared the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai on Thursday.

“I hope the WTA continues to show what we stand for as players,” requested Jessica Pegula. “I hope that more people, not just tennis players, shed some light on this very worrying situation.”

The Canadian tennis federation also issued a statement supporting Peng, asking for “independent and indisputable proof that he is safe.”

Chinese authorities are silent on growing concern over the tennis player, whose sexual assault allegations are the first to fall against a senior Communist Party leader.

The number one tennis player in doubles

Peng She became a benchmark for sport in China after winning, together with the Taiwanese Hsieh Su-wei, the women’s doubles tournament at Wimbledon (2013) and Roland Garros (2014).

After the victory in Paris, the Asian pair spent 20 weeks at number one in the world doubles rankings.

That year he also posted his best performance in the individual category, reaching the semifinals of the US Open.

Throughout her career, she has won 23 doubles and two singles WTA tournaments, winning a total of nearly $ 10 million in prize money.

In August 2018, Peng She was suspended from the circuit for six months and fined $ 10,000 for trying to set aside Hsieh as her doubles partner for Wimbledon 2017 after the entry deadline.

The tennis integrity body charged her with “duress” and offering “a financial reward” to Hsieh if she walked away.

However, both returned to play together in doubles.

Currently, Peng She is ranked 191st in doubles and has not appeared on the WTA circuit since the Qatar Open in February 2020, just before the pandemic disrupted competitions for nearly five months.