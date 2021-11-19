Óscar Washington Tabárez, dismissed after 15 years as DT

The selector of Uruguay, Oscar Washington Tabárez, was dismissed this Friday a few days after La Celeste accumulated its fourth consecutive defeat by the South American qualifiers of the Qatar World Cup and after more than fifteen years at the helm of the South American team.

“The Executive Committee of the Uruguayan Soccer Association has made this difficult decision by virtue of the present circumstances, committed to the near future and obtaining the results that we all expect, “says a statement from the entity.

He adds that this decision does not imply ignoring “the important contribution” of Tabárez to the soccer of the South American country.

“We express our respect and appreciation for the professionalism and dedication during the long work process and the immeasurable legacy that this fruitful stage leaves in the history of the team,” the text concludes.

Tabárez, 74, assumed for the first time as head of the Uruguayan national team in 1988 and left after the end of the world from Italy 1990.

After several years, on March 8, 2006, ‘the’ Master ‘returned to Celeste and from that moment he led a process that lasted 15 years and eight months.

Champion of America and World Cup on three other occasions, the coach witnessed the growth of an enormous number of footballers, among which stand out Diego Forlan, Diego Godin, Luis Suarez, Edinson cavani and Frederick Valverde.

Marked by his victories, the titles achieved and the records obtained, this cycle became the longest in front of a national team in the world when Joachim Low left the national team of Germany.

Currently, the Uruguay from Tabárez He had not been finding his best performance in the South American qualifiers, where he occupies seventh place with four days remaining.

The tie versus Colombia and the falls before Brazil, Bolivia and Argentina twice in a row this Friday marked the end of a cycle that will go down in football history.

