Oppenheimer Nolan’s tape could be the last movie of its kind

According to the publication, it is rare that traditional studios include such important and expensive performers in a movie that is not inspired by popular toys, novels or comics. Even before the coronavirus changed the movie landscape, audiences had been gravitating toward superheroes and sci-fi shows and not much else.

That reality has made it increasingly difficult for Hollywood to justify the economics of green-lighting expensive movies that are not based on existing intellectual property, such as Marvel comics or the like.

Oppenheimer (1904-1967), was a brilliant Jewish-born theoretical physicist and professor of physics at the University of Berkeley, California, and is one of the people often referred to as the “fathers of the atomic bomb” due to his prominent role in the Manhattan Project.

These films are a higher risk, not only to recoup investments for studios, but also to generate profits, generate sequels and take advantage of the riches of consumer products. No matter how well people receive Nolan’s film, Oppenheimer’s face is unlikely to grace T-shirts or merchandise.

By supporting “Oppenheimer”, Universal Pictures he’s making a bold bet that the right director can still get audiences excited about visiting theaters for original content. In addition to its high production budget, the studio will need to spend an additional $ 100 million to properly promote the film to global audiences.

Because Nolan’s contract – who didn’t have them all with him with his labyrinthine and erratic “Tenet” (2020) – guarantees that you receive the first gross dollar, an increasingly rare benefit that gives the filmmaker a percentage of ticket sales, it will take between 50 and 60 million dollars more to achieve profitability than it would take another film of similar scope.

Consequently, experts in the rival studies estimate that “Oppenheimer” it will need to generate at least $ 400 million at the global box office to make a profit.