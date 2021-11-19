Only three teams have been champions after playing that instance

The Repechage has evolved over time in the mexican soccer. The methods of contesting said instance have changed over the years in the MX League, where only three teams have been able to be champions after playing this instance.

With the current competition format, imposed for the Guard1anes 2020, all teams that are placed between place 5 and 12 of the general table advance automatically to that instance.

However, before Mexican soccer was divided into groups where they advanced directly to the Big party the best two teams in each sector; however, a Reclassification was disputed in case a third place added more points than a second place from another group.

These duels were defined with the same Liguilla format, that is, to Round Trip, where the best placed in the general had the advantage of closing the series at home, in addition to that in the event of a tie that position in the table gave them the pass.

Throughout the history of national football only three teams that qualified for the League they managed to finish the tournament as champions. Pachuca in winter 1999, Monarchs in Winter 2000 and Chivas in the Apertura 2006, they are the only clubs that have been able to seal that semester with one more star in their respective shields.

Now, with the new Repechage format, only four clubs enter the Liguilla directly and eight clubs compete for the remaining four places.

PACHUCA 99

Los Tuzos, who were led by Javier Aguirre, were the first to get the title after qualifying via Repechage, as they defeated Monarcas, later Toluca, Atlas and in the Final they defeated Cruz Azul, obtaining their first professional title.

MONARCHES 2000

The Morelia squad won their first and only First Division title in Winter 2000, where they had to beat Irapuato in Repechage, to continue advancing on rivals such as Pachuca, Santos and Toluca, whom they beat on penalties.

CHIVAS 2006

Guadalajara celebrated its centenary with its 11th league title at the Apertura 2006, where it qualified after beating Veracruz in the Play-offs, then beat Cruz Azul, América and in the Final played against Toluca, crowning itself thanks to a comeback in the Nemesio Ten.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: THEY REVEAL ESTIMATES OF WHICH THE HIGHEST PAYROLLS ARE IN THE MX LEAGUE