OMG! Emma Watson dresses as a bride and this was the reason

Emma Watson was, is and will be one of the most important actresses of this generation, with her acclaimed character Hermione Granger she won the hearts of millions of people throughout the world.

But what truly makes us fall in love with her, apart, of course, from her beautiful face, is her great human quality and it is that on several occasions she has joined very important causes for the world, even becoming a Goodwill Ambassador of the UN.

On this occasion, Emma Watson wore a recycled wedding dress for one of the most important environmental events, the Earthshot Prize 2021, an award that encourages change and helps repair our planet in the next 10 years.

The details of the wedding dress

The wedding dress worn by the popular British actress was designed and customized by Harris Reed, renowned British-American designer, famous for also dressing Harry Styles in his unisex outfits.

In her social networks Harris explained the details of the dress: “Emma wears a complete Demi-Couture dress from my FOUND collection with vintage wedding dresses from @oxfamgb with classic H flares, all finished off with the divine earrings, rings and bracelets # harrisreedxmissoma ”.

The intention is very clear: Emma Watson seeks to bring recycled fashion to the world’s most important special events, at a time where the fashion industry is largely to blame for the contamination of all natural resources.

Cause that even brands like Levi’s, HM, C&A, among others, have been trying for years in multiple campaigns.

It is not the first ecological dress that Emma Watson wears

This occasion was not the first in which the beautiful actress and philanthropist wore a recycled garment, we all remember how at the Parisian premiere of her film “Beauty and the Beast” she also wore a blue dress made from recycled bottles.

On that occasion, the outfit was custom-made by Nicolas Ghesquière, from the Louis Vuitton fashion brand.

The actress made this known in an Instagram account that she opened and called The Press Tour, where she also published other ecological dresses.