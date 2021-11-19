OMG! Could the Rock become a Marvel superhero?

Dwayne johnson aka The Rock, has become one of the highest grossing actors of the last decade and one of the most sought after in the film industry. He has appeared in hit movies such as ‘Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw’, ‘Jumanji: Into the Jungle’ and ‘Guardians of the Bay’. He recently worked with Disney, one of the largest production companies, and released the film ‘Jungle Cruise’ together with Emily Blunt. You could say that the interpreter has been very busy. And your next step might be … to become a Super Hero from Marvel!

The former professional wrestler has taken on such diverse roles. We have seen him as a narcissistic football player in ‘Training Dad’, as a secret agent in ‘Spy and a Half’ and soon we will see him as a supervillain of Dc comics in ‘Black Adam’ (his first superhero movie to be released in 2022). This latest project has caught the attention of his friend and president of the Marvel studios, Kevin Feige, as he has dared to put on the table a possible collaboration of the actor with the franchise of films of superheroes.

Hiram Garcia, the president of production at Seven Bucks Productions, revealed to Collider that ‘DJ and Kevin Feige have a great relationship and have toyed with some ideas on making a Dwayne part of the world Marvel, but nothing serious’. What is a fact is that both the audience and the producers would love to see the actor in some movie of Marvel Cinematic Universe, so its name usually comes up when discussing upcoming projects.