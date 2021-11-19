Omar Chaparro asks for tips to lose the 14 kilos that he gained by making a character | Channel U

Karina Espinoza

The actor surprised by showing his pronounced belly after a few months ago he even showed off squares on his abdomen

Until a few weeks ago Omar chaparro He had a slim body marked by exercise and a balanced diet. But as a good actor, almost at the level of Christian Bale, in recent months he had to gain 14 kilos to star in the movie ‘The Wingwalker’.

As stated by Chaparro, the role of Julián Álvarez, a man who has to deal with deportation from the United States to Mexico just at the moment when his daughter is going to receive a heart transplant, has been one of the most challenging in his career, as it not only implied being completely immersed in history and recordings, but he had to put his body to the test.

“It’s almost time to say goodbye to #JulianAlvarez and with him these 14 kilos that I had to climb to interpret him,” he wrote recently on his Instagram, where he also asked for the best tips to lose weight.

“What exercises, diets or supplements do you recommend? I read them all ”, he concluded.

Before, his mother had been concerned about the actor’s diet and even asked him not to eat more. Now, with the closing of recordings, Chaparro will have to face the severe weight loss that over the years is weighing more.

As expected, the actor’s followers quickly showed their support, and there was no lack of a partner from the show who recognized his work and gave him some advice. “You should give us the diet you did the last time you went down and marked yourself! What do we eat, Dr. Chaparro? ”Jimena Pérez asked him.

“Ginger in all her presentations,” Adriana Louvier told her. And Tatiana did not hesitate to congratulate him: “That’s why you’re doing so well, friend. You are disciplined, committed and dedicated to your profession, so you will achieve your goal back ”.

Apparently, from now on we will see pure fitness posts from the actor.