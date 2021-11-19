OFFICIAL: Mexico collapses in FIFA Ranking; leaves the Top 10

Editorial Mediotiempo

The Mexican team has suffered a severe blow of reality. And it is that the two defeats suffered this month before USA and Canada led to Tri to fall precipitously in the FIFA World Ranking, because they came out of the Top 10 when installed in position 14.

The team of Tata martino gave up five positions with the two losses, because last month it was located with position nine, so the last FIFA date it was more than expensive for him Tri, which not only complicated his pass to Qatar World Cup 2022, but was also affected in said ranking.

Even the representative of The United States managed to rank better than the Mexican National Team, because the Americans managed to settle in the twelfth rung, improving one place from last month’s ranking of thirteenth.

The last time Mexico was out of the Top 10 of the best selections according to FIFA Ranking, It was last May, when were installed in position 11; with the current place, the Tri stop fighting to be head of the group in the Qatar World Cup 2022, in case of its classification to the fair.

How is the FIFA Ranking for November?