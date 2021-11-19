November lunar eclipse, when and where to see it?

If you are one of those who always watches the sky and is fascinated with the Moon, this interests you, since there will be a partial lunar eclipse.

In the early morning of November 19, the longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years. The best thing is that it can be seen in almost all of Latin America and North America.

The surface of the Moon will be covered more than 97% by the shadow of the Earth and will take on a reddish appearance.

How long will the eclipse last?

Incredibly it will last for 3 hours and 28 minutes, the longest time an eclipse has lasted in 580 years. The previous one was in 2018 and lasted 1 hour and 43 minutes.

Why happens?

This occurs when the Moon partially passes through the Earth’s shadow and only part of the satellite passes through the darkest shadow. Depending on the magnitude of the eclipse will be the color; it can be dark red to gray.

What time can I see it?

We recommend setting the alarm clock at 3:00 am in Mexico City, 4:00 am in Bogotá and Lima, 5:00 am in Caracas and 6:00 am in Buenos Aires and Chile.

Do not worry! You will not need a telescope or special equipment, as the phenomenon will be appreciated with the naked eye.

It will be a eclipse visible in its entirety in only a few remote regions, such as Antarctica, the Atlantic, and Africa.

