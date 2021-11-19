No Way Home plot leak explains shocking scene in Spider-Man 2 trailer – EzAnime.net

Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer 2 is available in multiple formats, bringing plenty of new footage to take a closer look. The main thing the American, International, IMAX, and Brazilian versions have in common is that they don’t show Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man suits alongside Tom Holland. We explained that the second trailer contains some editing errors that confirm that the old Spider-Men are in the movie. They also confirm several leaks of the No Way Home plot that we saw in recent months. But the trailer also offers new scenes, including a heartbreaking Spider-Man event that seems to haunt the superhero across the multiverse. That’s Peter Parker’s love interest falling to what could amount to a horrible death. Trailer 2 never tells us if Peter saves MJ (Zendaya). You don’t even have to. But we have a huge spoiler on that scene that will delight many Spider-Man fans. Before I get to that, I’ll remind you that Massive plot spoilers follow below.

The shocking reveal of trailer 2 for No Way Home

The main battle of No Way Home will take place at the Statue of Liberty, which will receive a Captain America makeover after Endgame. Several leaks said that that will be the big fight between the three variants of Spider-Man and the villains. And Sony apparently confirmed it. Not to mention, all that scaffolding around Lady Liberty matches all the No Way Home photo leaks that Sony has already confirmed. And the massive leak that shows the three Spider-Men on top.

We see the battle in the second trailer and find out that MJ will fall when the structure begins to collapse. Ned (Jacob Batalon) tries to grab her but fails to reach her and gets deja-vu. This isn’t Spider-Man’s first girlfriend to fall like this.

The last time we saw something like this, it was incredibly heartbreaking. It was Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man trying to save Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) as she rushed to her death. It almost did too. But Gwen died in Peter’s arms. Here’s that scene again:

Spider-Man won’t be able to save everyone

This happened in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and we never got to see Peter get over it. This is why many fans think that MJ’s downfall in No Way Home has only one possible resolution. It shouldn’t be Tom’s Spider-Man who saves MJ. Instead, it should be Garfield who saves MJ, which would give the character closure after failing to save Gwen in his universe.

The trailer tells us that it is Tom Holland jumping for it and almost reaching it. But it could all be misleading. We never get to see if Tom’s Spider-Man gets to MJ in the trailer. Neither should we.

No Way Home is going to be a sad and brutal movie, which means we’ll see some of the MCU’s beloved Spider-Man characters die. MJ tops the list of possible victims. So are Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) and Ned. And some plot leaks keep telling us that it is one of these three that is most likely to die in the movie.

Trailer 2 already teases that some bad things could happen, as we see Peter tell May that he can’t save everyone.

With that said, the new No Way Home plot leaks address the MJ moment in the trailer. Before we get to that, this is your last chance to avoid major spoilers.

Plot leak teases Garfield’s big Spider-Man moment

The video above summarizes Gwen-Peter’s love story from the TASM movies. Whether you’ve seen them or not, you should see them again to understand Garfield’s Spider-Man. This Peter Parker promised Gwen’s father that he would not date his daughter, given that she is Spider-Man.

Captain Stacy (Denis Leary) died in the first movie and Peter struggled to keep his promise in the sequel. That’s what makes Gwen’s death even worse. But promises aside, Peter would still blame himself for what happened to Gwen.

The multiverse gives Sony a chance to put Garfield’s Peter some closure, and this is where the plot spoiler comes in. We have no idea if Garfield will save MJ in No Way Home. But a leaker said on Twitter that Gwen’s moment will play a huge role in the Garfield No Way Home arc.

I have heard from multiple sources that Andrew tells Peter of Tom the story of Gwen’s death. You better believe that the characters will be fully aware of the importance of that moment in which MJ falls. – ViewerAnon (@ViewerAnon) November 18, 2021

A different leaker agreed, reinforcing the idea that Gwen’s death plays a big role in Andrew’s arc.

This is a big part of Andrew’s arc in the movie. It is actually very well done https://t.co/YkPn7k1LNf – BSL (@bigscreenleaks) November 18, 2021

If all that is correct, when that structure collapses under MJ, all three Spider-Man variants will know what it all means. It doesn’t even matter who saves MJ at the time. And the leakers don’t even mention whether MJ will survive the scene. But with three Spider-Men fighting on the same side, it seems like MJ’s chances are much better than Gwen’s.

We’ll have to wait until December 17 to see if this plot spoiler is resolved, as that’s when Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters.