Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Samsung Galaxy A52 among the best sellers

Mercado Libre reached a historical sales figure during the Good End of 2021: according to the e-commerce platform, in just one day he sold more than a million products. The day was November 16, just the last day of the discount campaign in Mexico.





Mercado Libre says that the growth is 32% compared to the Good End 2020 sales. The key is that users increased the average purchase ticket by 15%, reaching a total of 574 pesos. The platform even released which were the 10 best-selling items, eight of them being consumer technology products, including consoles, cell phones, a TV and a laptop.

The list is as follows:

Nintendo switch Sony Playstation 5 Samsung Galaxy A52 Violet Lenovo Ideapad Laptop Microsoft Xbox Series X Samsung Galaxy A52 Black Samsung Galaxy A22 Smart Tv Hisense U8 Series 4k 55 inches Nike Tennis Spring Air Matrimonial mattress

Although Mercado Libre released the list, it did not disclose how many pieces of each product were sold

It is noteworthy that the first place of the best seller is a console, but not the latest generation, and that the Xbox console is not in the top 3 as it is in the cases of PlayStation and Nintendo. Also, only one laptop and one television are on the list: the Lenovo Ideapad and the 55-inch Hisense U8. Finally the three smartphones that are in the list correspond to Samsung.

Most of the sales made during Good End happened between two and four in the afternoon, and the smartphone app was the most used medium with an overwhelming 73% preferred.