Nintendo and Panda Global found the first official competitive circuit for Smash Ultimate and Melee

After years of requests by the community, Nintendo finally creates the first circuit of the franchise.

By Axel García / Updated 19 November 2021, 01:17 15 comments

After PlayStation bought the rights to EVO, the world’s largest fighting title tournament, the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Super Smash Bros. Melee community didn’t know what would happen to both installments in the competitive world. Now, Nintendo itself raised its hand, and joined forces with Panda Global, famous esports organization in the United States, to create the first official circuit of both titles.

We are proud to announce our partnership with NintendoPanda GlobalWill be on 2022, that we will see in action what La Gran N has planned for both titles. Games like Street Fighter V and Tekken 7, have their respective competitive circuits supported by Capcom and Bandai Namco, respectively. We will probably see something similar in this case.

For now, the details are practically nonexistent, but according to the words of Panda Global, we’ll have more news on this “cash prize event series” later. “We are proud to announce our alliance with Nintendo,” said the esports organization.

This is extremely important for the Smash community, because for those who do not know the story, the players have asked Nintendo to support the competitive side of both installments of the saga. Although we have had Smash presence in several tournaments, this will be the first complete circuit that will support the company.

This will give the franchise more presence in 2022, according to the words of its creator Masahiro Sakurai, the next installment of Smash Bros could take a long time, and a sequel is not in the works. Next year MultiVersus, Warner Bros. ‘proposal within the genre of fighting on platforms will also have attention.

