Nicole Kidman shows us how to wear a blazer with jeans this season

The combination blazer and Cowboys It is one of the looks that you should always consider so as not to fail. But if you are already tired of always resorting to the same style, look at Nicole Kidman who has given it a spin in her own way so that we can wear the outfit once more without getting tired.

The blazer with jeans, according to Nicole Kidman.Gtres.

With a blazer oversize beige over a shirt also in neutral tones and baggy light wash jeans, the Australian actress attends one of the events of her new film, showing us how we can combine a blazer with jeans in 2021. The keys are neutral tones, oversize patterns and, as a final touch, some loafers in vintage style.

It’s all in the details

Apart from playing with the proportions of the blazer, a detail that can add value to the set are the elbow pads, in this case corduroy.

We replicate the look

