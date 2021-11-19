Nicolas Cage releases a strange film in which he looks unrecognizable

By
Hasan Sheikh
-
0
31

The renowned actor Nicolas Cage (57 years old) is back with a film proposal that will be released on July 16 after numerous delays in its premiere caused by the pandemic. Is that the actor, Nicolas Cage, He returns to have a leading role in the new film entitled ‘Pig’, a film that was filmed in 2019.

It is worth mentioning that the film is based on a story by Michael Sarnoski and Vanessa block and, in the same Nicolas Cage, plays a truffle picker named Rob. The man is raising a pig that constantly helps him to look for them. At one point the animal is kidnapped and Rob will be in charge of seeking revenge and recovering it. It is a drama movie with a lot of mystery.

