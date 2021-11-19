Nicolas Cage releases a strange film in which he looks unrecognizable

The renowned actor Nicolas Cage (57 years old) is back with a film proposal that will be released on July 16 after numerous delays in its premiere caused by the pandemic. Is that the actor, Nicolas Cage, He returns to have a leading role in the new film entitled ‘Pig’, a film that was filmed in 2019.

It is worth mentioning that the film is based on a story by Michael Sarnoski and Vanessa block and, in the same Nicolas Cage, plays a truffle picker named Rob. The man is raising a pig that constantly helps him to look for them. At one point the animal is kidnapped and Rob will be in charge of seeking revenge and recovering it. It is a drama movie with a lot of mystery.

Source: Screenshot trailer

‘Pig’ was shot under the direction of Michael Sarnoski and it will have the international distribution of Neón and, in addition, it was learned that the actor produced the film through Saturn Pictures next to Pulse Films, BlockBox Entertainment and Valparaiso Pictures.

In the context of the premiere of ‘Pig’, Sarnoski said in a statement: “What began as a very personal project has become a labor of love for so many talented people. I am delighted that we are all bringing this strange world to life.”

In addition, it is worth mentioning that the cast of ‘Pig’ will also be made up of Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin, Nina Belforte, Dalene Young, Gretchen Corbett, Julia Bray, Darius Pierce, Elijah Ungvary, Brian Sutherland, David Knell, Sean G. Tarjyoto, Tom Walton, among others.