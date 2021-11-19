Nicolas Cage also went to the B

But it was Cage, dressed in leopard, barefoot… and drunk.

VIDEO – Actor Nicolas Cage was taken from a restaurant in Las Vegas after mistaking him for a homeless man

Depression was his great enemy, as Cage had declared in 2018, after an episode of depression due to not finding an actor’s job:

I would sit in any bar, order two bottles of red wine, and disappear. And I don’t want to be that kind of person, so I have to work. I would sit in any bar, order two bottles of red wine, and disappear. And I don’t want to be that kind of person, so I have to work.

Class B actors: the drama of not being the star anymore

Many actors and promises of the great golden cinema of Hollywood, ended up being typecast in films class B as it is the case of Cage, which certainly intensified the depression that happened. That blow of reality led him to work small roles and go from being the best paid actors in Hollywood to going bankrupt and trying to cover financial holes on his whims.

Nicolas Cage is currently involved in Tarantino’s latest film The Unbearable Weight of Massive , playing himself job hunting in a movie, but says he won’t see the movie because he doesn’t want to verse that way.

Can this tape mark the return of a former star? We’ll see, for now try to put aside the past of a class B actor.