Nicolas Cage also went to the B

But it was Cage, dressed in leopard, barefoot… and drunk.
Depression was his great enemy, as Cage had declared in 2018, after an episode of depression due to not finding an actor’s job:
Class B actors: the drama of not being the star anymore
Many actors and promises of the great golden cinema of Hollywood, ended up being typecast in films class B as it is the case of Cage, which certainly intensified the depression that happened. That blow of reality led him to work small roles and go from being the best paid actors in Hollywood to going bankrupt and trying to cover financial holes on his whims.
Nicolas Cage is currently involved in Tarantino’s latest film The Unbearable Weight of Massive , playing himself job hunting in a movie, but says he won’t see the movie because he doesn’t want to verse that way.
Can this tape mark the return of a former star? We’ll see, for now try to put aside the past of a class B actor.