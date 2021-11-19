New MediaTek Dimensity 9000 smartphone chip is a beast

Image : MediaTek.

MediaTek smartphone chips tend to rank second to processors Snapdragon from QualcommBut MediaTek just announced its new flagship chip, the Dimensity 9000, and it features a number of notable firsts.

The Dimensity 9000 is the first smartphone processor built using TSMC’s new 4 nanometer process and the first chip to feature Arm’s new Cortex-X2 CPU core. The flagship chip is based on the new ArmV9 architecture and will feature the Cortex X2 as an “ultra” performance core, three Cortex-A710 cores as overall “super” performance cores, and four Cortex-A510 efficiency cores. The Dimensity 9000 will have LPDDR5x memory support in bandwidths of up to 7,500 Mbps.

The big leaps in performance don’t stop there: the Dimensity 9000 is also the first chip to feature Arm’s Mali G710-MC10 GPU, along with industry-leading support for ray tracing via the Vulkan SDK for Android. . And while there is no phone currently available that has boasted such high refresh rates, MediaTek claims that the Dimensity 9000 can handle screens up to 180Hz at FullHD + resolutions.

The Dimensity 9000 also supports the world’s first 18-bit image signal processor, which gives the chip the ability to capture 4K HDR video using up to three cameras at the same time, or photos using a massive 320 MP sensor (assuming device manufacturers can find a 320MP sensor that will fit a phone).

Even the Dimensity’s connectivity is getting an upgrade with Bluetooth 5.3 compatibility (another first among mobile chips) and faster WiFi speeds with Wi-Fi 6E support.

It appears that the Dimensity 9000 does not come with a built-in modem that supports mmWave 5G, but MediaTek is promoting the world’s first support for 3CC Carrier Aggregation for sub-6HZ 5G (which is still the most widely available type of 5G networks) with theoretical data. which include speeds of up to 7 Gbps.

The Dimensity 9000’s lack of mmWave 5G support could affect MediaTek’s chances of seeing its chip on more phones, particularly in the United States, where carriers like Verizon have been pushing hard to expand the range and speed of their mmWave 5G network. .

Qualcomm is expected to announce its new flagship mobile chip at the annual Snapdragon summit in a couple of weeks, but MediaTek seems to be enjoying beating its rival currently with a host of next-gen features.

As with all chip announcements, it’s important to remember that, in the end, it is the device manufacturers who must implement all of these new features. But with Dimensity 9000 technology devices expected to be available very soon, during Q1 2022, we shouldn’t have to wait too long to find out how MediaTek’s new flagship smartphone chip works in the real world.