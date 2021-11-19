Netflix: 9 movies with unexpected endings that you can see on the streaming platform | Recommended Netflix Movies 2021 | Movies and series

Recommended Netflix Movies 2021 | What do some titles like Red Alert, Diamonds in the Rough and Eli, among others, have in common? They are all in Netflix and they have some of the most unexpected outcomes that you can find in the wide catalog of the streaming platform. Taking into account that the Reed Hastings service —which has been successful both in the United States and around the world— has content from various audiovisual genres, this list might interest you, if you are looking to see something different.

Rough diamonds

If you are looking for a movie that will keep you “on the edge of your seat”, this is the one. The Safdie brothers, brothers and directors of this film, are in charge of putting the protagonist Howard Rartner, played by Adam Sandler, in an extremely stressful role for both him and the viewer. Sandler plays a role far from comedy and puts himself in the shoes of a jeweler who, with many debts on him and some thugs on his heels, will have to take a great risk.

Diamonds in the Rough, available on Netflix. Photo: Netflix

ELI

Directed by Cirian Foy, the filmmaker brings us a horror story in which a child suffers from a rare autoimmune disease, for which the only treatment that doctors know is to lock him up in a special clinic. He will soon discover that the place he is in will become a prison full of otherworldly dangers from which he will not be able to get out.

ELI, available on Netflix. Photo: Netflix

Fracture

A psychological thriller that will make you think at all times what happens in it. The film tells the story of Ray, who after an accident has to take his daughter to the nearest hospital, along with his wife. After a long journey, they finally get the child to be cared for and, after exhaustion, Ray falls asleep. When you wake up, you will be surprised that no one in the hospital remembers having seen your family and that there is no data on the admission, as if it had never happened.

Fracture, available on Netflix. Photo: Netflix

Blocked account

Alice is a cam girl who works on an adult website and tries to keep her private life out of it. One day, when she tries to log in, she discovers that someone is using her profile: an exact replica of herself. One of those tapes that have a twist that you won’t expect, especially when you get to the end.

Account locked, available on Netflix. Photo: Netflix

Annihilation

From the director of the acclaimed film, Ex Machina, comes a new story starring Natalie Portman. When her husband disappears during a secret mission to return without remembering anything, the biologist Lena joins an expedition to a mysterious region cordoned off by the United States government. The group, made up of 5 female scientists, investigates Zone X, an intriguing place controlled by a powerful alien force, from which other researchers have never returned.

Annihilation, available on Netflix. Photo: Netflix

The cloverfield paradox

The famous science fiction saga, Cloverfield, offers its fourth film of the fictional universe of an alien invasion. Here we are on a mission off Earth, where a crew that inhabits our planet, tests a dangerous device that could provide unlimited energy. The problem is, you also risk creating a terrifying paradox, leaving them face to face with a dark alternate reality. An ending that will make you jump if you’ve seen the previous tapes.

The cloverfield paradox, available on Netflix. Photo: Netflix

The army of the dead

A group of mercenaries decide to carry out the biggest robbery that has ever been carried out in the city of Las Vegas, right after an epidemic of the undead occurs. To do this, they will have to enter a quarantine zone, with the risks that this experience entails.

Annihilation, available on Netflix. Photo: Netflix

Rescue distance

A woman named Amanda spends her vacations in a quiet Argentine town with her little daughter, Nina. Always concerned for her daughter’s well-being, she constantly calculates the “rescue distance” necessary to protect her. She soon discovers that the things around her are not what they seem.

Rescue Distance, available on Netflix. Photo: Netflix

Red alert

Netflix’s latest hit starring three highly charismatic Hollywood stars: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. In this film we meet John Hartley, an Interpol agent, who will have no choice but to team up with the most famous con artist of all time, Nolan Booth, in order to capture the most wanted art thief of the present: the seductress and dangerous Sarah Black (El Afil).