National Congress of Internal Medicine held

Poliforum León is the headquarters of the first National Congress of Internal Medicine that is carried out in a hybrid way.

This is its 44th edition and in the face-to-face part of the congress, Poliforum had the capacity to wait for about 1,300 doctors from all over the country.

This was made known in an interview with the Heraldo de León, the national president of the College of Internal Medicine of Mexico 2021, Nikos Christo Secchi Nicolas.

He estimated that at the national level there are about 11,000 internists but not all of them are collegiate and their work is of wide relevance because so far in the pandemic they have been part of the first line in the care of Covid19 patients.

“Many of our colleagues have even given their lives in exchange for safeguarding the lives of our patients; (Internal medicine) is a very complete specialty that handles various fields of medicine, ”he explained.

The president of the College declared that the fact that this congress is carried out in a hybrid way leads to more attendees, since virtually people can be part of the congress from wherever they are.

On the other hand, those who were able to attend in person were already eager to return.

“Everyone was very happy, giving very positive opinions, very happy, excited to have this academic heat again and obviously share and exchange experiences,” he commented.

The motto of “a school with academic leadership” has been achieved and there are a good number of participants in this congress in which focused topics are discussed to medically update all professionals in this branch of medicine in order to better cope with it. tools to disease and stay ahead.

The college has branches in practically all the states of the Mexican Republic; some states have up to 4 or 5 affiliates.

During the national congress held in Poliforum with activities until Saturday, various topics will be discussed: cerebrovascular, cardiovascular, endocrinological, all the metabolic part, infectology, trauma, among others. All this through workshops, conferences, among other activities.