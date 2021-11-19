Natalie Portman wears new Angel City uniform

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 19.11.2021 15:42:23





Natalie Portman, who partnered with Jennifer garner, Eva Longoria, Jessica chastian and Uzu Aduba, for creation of a professional team for women’s soccer in the United States, he wore the first jersey that the Angel City.

Portman, born in Israel, lead the project of the football team that will have its debut next year, in the United States women’s league (NWSL).

“A group mostly founded by women and led by actress and activist Natalie Portman, has secured the exclusive right to bring a professional women’s soccer team to Los Angeles to debut in the spring of 2022,” the league published at the time.

The Angel City, will be the eleventh team of the competition and it will have a lot of prominence, in the first instance because of the fame enjoyed by its investors.

First franchise led by all women

The Angel City, project that was released last year, will be the first team of the league to be run entirely by women, something that gives more impetus to women’s football.

The NWSL is a tournament that projects many soccer players to the United States’ senior team, since its inception in 2013.