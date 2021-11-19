Natalie Portman reappears on a red carpet in a classic black dress

Natalie Portman She has returned to the red carpets in a Little Black Dress to celebrate the LA Dance Project gala, held in Los Angeles, California. The Israeli actress, although a nationalized American, did not hesitate to wear the dress that women have dreamed of for decades. On this occasion, the writer also wore the well-known ‘Vampire Dress’, a Haute Couture design under the signature of Thierry Mugler.

The film production company Natalie Portman know that the black dress is, without a doubt, one of the great icons of the fashion industry. Elegant, sophisticated and versatile in equal parts. You can both opt for it for formal occasions as well as for informal plans that do not require a strict dress code. Since the 1920s, with the clothing of the flappers, the black dress began to emerge as a symbol of liberation and revolution, completely transforming the dress code for women to this day.

This is how a black dress is worn according to Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman attends LA Dance Project Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The black dresses They are synonymous with timelessness, you will always find a perfect piece according to your personal preferences. His version, in short length, was promoted by the legendary Coco Chanel and now wears it Natalie Portman, one of the most influential women in cinema, achieving the maximum representation of comfort and elegance.

With simple lines and a marked neckline, the ‘Little Black Dress’ –Or LBD– keeps reminding us how he was able to take films like ‘Breakfast at Diamonds’ (1961) to the top, with an Audrey Hepburn clad in a Givenchy Hubert. The protagonist of Black Swan revive this fashion icon with a velvet design with puffed sleeves and a V-cut bodice that features structured spikes down to the shoulders. The skirt has a peplum, the ruffle that is the maximum trend and that has the ability to adorn the pieces of clothing and add the finishing touch to them.