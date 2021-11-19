MSD and Ridgeback to Present Phase 3 Data for Molnupiravir, an Investigational Oral Antiviral Drug for COVID-19, at the American Society for Tropical Medicine and Hygiene (ASTMH) 2021 Annual Meeting

Staff / Rossi

MSD (NYSE: MRK), an American biopharmaceutical company known in the United States and Canada as Merck & Co., Inc, Kenilworth, New Jersey, USA, and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics today announced that new phase 3 data for molnupiravir, an antiviral Oral Research for COVID-19, will be featured as a late-breaking poster (# LB-5319) at the American Society for Tropical Medicine and Hygiene (ASTMH) Annual Meeting 2021 to be held virtually from the November 17-21. Poster data will be available on Wednesday, November 17 at 9 am ET and will be presented during Poster Session C from 11 am to 12:30 pm ET on Saturday, November 20.

The presentation will include data from the molnupiravir clinical development program, with an emphasis on interim results from the MOVe-OUT study, including baseline characteristics of the study population and additional details on efficacy and safety. Previously, the companies announced positive results from a planned interim analysis of the study, which evaluated 800 mg of molnupiravir twice daily in non-hospitalized and unvaccinated adult patients with laboratory-confirmed mild to moderate COVID-19, symptom onset within five days after the randomized study and at least one risk factor associated with unfavorable disease outcomes (eg, heart disease, diabetes).

Molnupiravir is licensed in the UK for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults with a positive SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic test and who have at least one risk factor for developing severe disease. Additional regulatory applications are under review in the United States, European Union, Japan, and other countries.

About MSD’s Global Efforts to Accelerate Access to Molnupiravir Following Regulatory Authorizations or Approvals

MSD is committed to providing timely access to molnupiravir globally through our comprehensive supply and access approach, which includes investing at risk to produce millions of treatment courses; tiered pricing based on governments’ ability to finance health care; enter into supply agreements with governments; reserve three million courses of treatment for low- to middle-income countries and grant voluntary licenses to generic manufacturers and the Drug Patent Fund to make generic molnupiravir available in more than 100 low- and middle-income countries upon authorization or local regulatory approvals.

Supply: Anticipating the results of MOVe-OUT and the potential for regulatory authorization or approval, MSD has been producing molnupiravir at risk and expects to produce 10 million treatment cycles by the end of 2021, with at least 20 million cycles to be produced. in 2022.

Supply Agreements: MSD entered into a procurement agreement with the United States government under which the company will supply approximately 3.1 million courses of molnupiravir to the United States government, after obtaining Emergency Use Authorization from the United States FDA. MSD has entered into advance purchase and supply agreements for molnupiravir with governments in several countries around the world, including Korea, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, pending regulatory approvals and is currently in discussions with other governments. MSD plans to implement a tiered pricing approach based on World Bank country income criteria to reflect the relative ability of countries to finance their health response to the pandemic.

Voluntary Licensing: As part of its commitment to broad and global access, MSD previously announced that it has signed a licensing agreement with the Drug Patent Fund to increase the broad access of molnupiravir in low- and middle-income countries. Additionally, MSD previously announced that the company has signed non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreements for molnupiravir with established generic manufacturers to accelerate the availability of molnupiravir in more than 100 low- and middle-income countries following emergency agency approvals or clearances. local regulations.

MSD and Ridgeback continue to discuss additional measures and collaborations to accelerate global and broad access to molnupiravir. Global access has been a priority for MSD and Ridgeback since the inception of the partnership.

About molnupiravir

Molnupiravir (MK-4482 / EIDD-2801) is the orally administered investigational pharmaceutical form of a potent ribonucleoside analog that inhibits the replication of SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19.

Molnupiravir was invented at Drug Innovations at Emory (DRIVE), LLC, a non-profit biotechnology company wholly owned by Emory University; Emory / DRIVE received some research funding from the US Department of Defense and the National Institutes of Health. MSD is developing molnupiravir in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. Ridgeback received an advance payment from MSD and is also eligible to receive contingent payments depending on the achievement of certain development and regulatory approval milestones. Any benefits from the collaboration will be divided equally between the partners. Since Ridgeback was licensed, all funding used for the development of molnupiravir has been provided by MSD and Wayne and Wendy Holman of Ridgeback.

Molnupiravir is also being evaluated as a single drug for post-exposure prophylaxis in MOVe-AHEAD, a global, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 3 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of a course of treatment of five days of molnupiravir to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within homes. The study will enroll participants who are at least 18 years of age and currently residing in the same household with someone who received a positive test for SARS-CoV-2, who has at least one sign or symptom of COVID-19 and does not you have had signs and symptoms for more than five days. For more information, visit http://merckcovidresearch.com. Visit the MSD Media Library for additional molnupiravir material and images.

About the MOVe-OUT study

The MOVe-OUT study (MK-4482-002) (NCT04575597) was a global, phase 3, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, multicenter study of non-hospitalized adult patients with laboratory-confirmed mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 . Patients enrolled in the study were not vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, had at least one risk factor associated with unfavorable disease outcomes and the appearance of symptoms within five days prior to randomization. The primary efficacy endpoint of MOVe-OUT was to assess the efficacy of molnupiravir compared to placebo as assessed by the percentage of participants who were hospitalized and / or died from the time of randomization to day 29.

The Phase 3 part of the MOVe-OUT study was carried out worldwide in countries such as Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Guatemala, Mexico, Philippines, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Taiwan, Ukraine, United Kingdom and the United States. For more information on the MOVe-OUT study, visit Clinicaltrials.gov.

The most common risk factors for an unfavorable course of the disease were obesity, advanced age (> 60 years), diabetes mellitus, and heart disease. Delta, Gamma, and Mu variants accounted for nearly 80% of the initial viral variants that had been sequenced at the time of interim analysis. Recruitment in Latin America, Europe, and Africa accounted for 56%, 23%, and 15% of the study population, respectively.

About Ridgeback Biotherapeutics

Based in Miami, Florida, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP is a biotech company focused on emerging infectious diseases. Ridgeback markets Ebanga® for the treatment of Ebola and has an investigational pipeline that includes molnupiravir for the treatment of COVID-19. The development of molnupiravir is fully funded by Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and MSD. All of Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, LP’s equity originates from Wayne and Wendy Holman, who are committed to investing in and supporting life-saving medical technologies. The Ridgeback team is dedicated to working to find life-saving and life-changing solutions for patients and illnesses that need committed leaders.

About MSD

For 130 years, MSD has invented for life, providing medicines and vaccines to solve many of the world’s most challenging diseases, fulfilling our mission to save and improve lives. MSD is a brand of Merck & Co., Inc., based in Kenilworth, New Jersey, United States. We demonstrate our commitment to patients and the health of the population by increasing access to health through wide-ranging policies, programs and partnerships. Today, MSD continues to be at the forefront of research to advance the prevention and treatment of diseases that threaten people and animals – including cancer, infectious diseases such as HIV and Ebola, and emerging animal diseases – and we aspire to be the world’s leading research-intensive biopharmaceutical company. For more information visit us at: www.msd.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-looking statements

This press release from MSD (a trademark of Merck & Co., Inc., headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey, United States) contains “forward-looking statements,” a term defined in the Securities Litigation Reform Act. Private of the United States (1995). These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of MSD management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. With respect to products under development, there can be no guarantee that such products will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or become commercially successful. If basic assumptions turn out to be inaccurate, or risks or uncertain factors arise, actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties may include, but are not limited to: general industry and competitive conditions; general economic factors, including fluctuations in interest rates and currency exchange values; the impact of the recent global outbreak caused by the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19); the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and legislation on the healthcare sector in the United States and internationally; global trends in health cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents obtained by competitors; the inherent challenges of the new product development process, including obtaining approval from regulatory authorities; MSD’s ability to accurately predict future market conditions; difficulties or delays in manufacturing processes; financial instabilities of international economies and sovereign risk; reliance on the effectiveness of patents and other protections on MSD’s innovative products; and exposure to litigation, including patent litigation and / or regulatory actions.

MSD does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or in any other way. Additional factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking projections can be found in MSD’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in other Company documents filed with the Commission on Finance. United States Securities and Exchange (SEC) which can be consulted at (www.sec.gov).