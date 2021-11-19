Morena seeks to guarantee representation of vulnerable groups in public positions

Morena proposed to guarantee a minimum representation of vulnerable groups (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

This Thursday, November 18 Salma luévano, deputy of National Regeneration Movement (Brunette), proposed, from the rostrum of the Legislative Palace of San Lázaro, to reform and add various provisions of the general laws of Electoral Institutions and Procedures and Political Parties, this in order to guarantee the representation of vulnerable groups in popularly elected positions.

The initiative on the inclusion of quotas for groups in vulnerable situations promotes assignments of 20% of candidacies for public office and in appointment of positions by appointment. It should be remembered that, historically, these groups have suffered from systematic discrimination in the national territory, therefore promoting mechanisms to counteract this effect encourages the inclusion of an entire sector of society.

Being a broad topic, the proposal was referred to the Political-Electoral Reform Commission for opinion, and to Diversity Commission, for opinion.

From a similar point of view, Emmanuel reyes, also from the cherry party, presented an initiative that obliges the State to guarantee the exercise of the vote for people with disabilities. This by promoting an addition to the Article 1 of the General Law of Electoral Institutions and Procedures.

With the proposal of Reyes Carmona, the government would be obliged to guarantee citizens’ right to vote with some physical, visual, or motor disability, either temporarily or permanently.

It should be remembered that said article is responsible for establishing the applicable provisions in matters of electoral institutions and procedures, distributing powers between the Federation and the federative entities, as well as the relationship between the National Electoral Institute (INE) and the Local Public Bodies. Said initiative will also be reviewed by the Political-Electoral Reform Commission.

In addition to this, under this inclusion and equity scheme, Marco Antonio Mendoza, of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), proposed two reforms to the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States (CPEUM), in order to guarantee that everyone is equal before the law and that they are citizens of the Republic “people”.

The importance of materializing this reform lies in the inclusion of people who are considered non-binary, since in the Magna Carta it is written that the acquisition of rights is for men or men and women.

For example, in Article 4 of the Constitution it is specified that “Women and men are equal before the law. This will protect the organization and development of the family “.

While 34 establishes the recognition of citizenship to “men and women who, having the quality of Mexicans, meet, in addition, the following requirements: have reached 18 years and have an honest way of life.

Finally, the deputy Azucena Camacho, from National Regeneration, proposed another modification to Article 4, to guarantee the universal access to social security regardless of the living or working conditions of the citizens.

For the purposes of this objective, Camacho Reynoso indicated that the Law of the National Social Security Coordination SystemThis with the intention that the agencies in charge of social security coordinate their actions under the principles of “universality and solidarity”.

In such a way that it is expected to establish measures that protect, guarantee and make this right effective. As it is a reform to the CPEUM, the proposal was sent to the Constitutional Points Commission for its correct ruling. Thus, this Thursday’s proposals are aimed at promoting the indiscriminate inclusion of different social sectors in Mexico to guarantee the free exercise of rights and public representation.

