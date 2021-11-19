MLB Bryce Harper is the Most Valuable Player National MVP 2021

Leaving your competition behind, Bryce Harper was named the MVP of the National League MVP of the 2021 Season of MLB. The gardener of Philadelphia Phillies He has earned his second such accolade after delivering outstanding performances during the regular season on both defense and offense.
The voters have spoken and made it known that Bryce Harper is the Most Valuable Player of the National 2021, having been above Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. on the ballots of those who were nominated.
This is the second time that the now Philadelphia Phillies outfielder has won this award and has thus joined a short list of players who have achieved it playing for different organizations.
Harper had 17 first-place votes, while Juan Soto, who finished second, only got six; and Fernando Tatis Jr. was in the third place of the voting with only two votes for the first.
Bryce Harper finished the 2021 MLB Season with a .309 batting percentage, with 152 hits, 42 doubles, 35 home runs and 84 RBIs in 141 action games with the Philadelphia Phillies.
adda lavalle
I joined ‘Al Bat’ in September 2020, starting a new work stage in which I always seek to give my best version, in addition to leaving a significant mark on the passage of women in an industry that is managed mainly by men. Degree in Communication Sciences and Techniques from the Inter-American University for Development (UNID), I am a specialist in sports journalism, writing and editing texts, I have three years of experience covering sports, especially baseball from the Mexican Baseball League (LMB ), Liga Mexicana del Pacífico (LMP) and MLB. I was an intern at the LMB Leones de Yucatán Baseball Club, with whom I attended the 2019 Rey Series. I have done work for social networks such as coverage of the 2019-2020 edition of the LMP Final for ‘Con Las Bases Llenas’. I am constantly updated on social networks, SEO, Google positioning, writing, digital journalism, as well as the place of women in the sports industry. Originally from Mérida, Yucatán, my first approach to baseball was in a game of Lions of Yucatán, in the ‘Kukulcán Álamo’ Park, in 2015; and that changed my life completely. The ‘Melenudos’ are the team of my loves and the greatest passion I have in this sport. Although I dedicate myself to baseball most of the time, my sport, in the beginning, was (and still is) soccer. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich won my heart and fans from ‘minute one’ and I am fortunate to have already seen them play live. Clearly, I am a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and Manuel Neuer.
