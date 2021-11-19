MLB Bryce Harper is the Most Valuable Player National MVP 2021

Leaving your competition behind, Bryce Harper was named the MVP of the National League MVP of the 2021 Season of MLB. The gardener of Philadelphia Phillies He has earned his second such accolade after delivering outstanding performances during the regular season on both defense and offense.

The voters have spoken and made it known that Bryce Harper is the Most Valuable Player of the National 2021, having been above Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. on the ballots of those who were nominated.

This is the second time that the now Philadelphia Phillies outfielder has won this award and has thus joined a short list of players who have achieved it playing for different organizations.

Harper had 17 first-place votes, while Juan Soto, who finished second, only got six; and Fernando Tatis Jr. was in the third place of the voting with only two votes for the first.

Bryce Harper finished the 2021 MLB Season with a .309 batting percentage, with 152 hits, 42 doubles, 35 home runs and 84 RBIs in 141 action games with the Philadelphia Phillies.