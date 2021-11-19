minimum price on Amazon of 59 euros, ideal for Christmas!

If you are looking for a smart watch that has a stylish design in its favor, you have the Huawei Watch Fit at a price of 59 euros, so that you will be able to anticipate possible Christmas gifts before Black Friday itself. It is a watch with a mix of smartwatches and exercise wristbands, since it has the functions of a smart watch but a somewhat more elongated design.





Buy the Huawei Watch Fit at the best price

The Huawei Watch Fit is priced at usually around 100 euros, but in this preview of Black Friday you will find it for 59 euros on Amazon. This offer is also matched and at the same price in MediaMarkt. This is just the Watch Fit, not the Active that you can find in other establishments.

HUAWEI WATCH FIT – Smartwatch with metal body, 1.64 ”AMOLED screen, up to 10 days of battery, 96 training modes, built-in GPS, 5ATM, Color Black

The Huawei Watch Fit has a 1.64-inch AMOLED screen, with a resolution of 280 x 456 pixels and a density of 326 dpi. Its front and screen ratio is 70%, designed in 2.5 glass, and with dimensions of 46 x 30 x 10.7 mm with a weight of 21 grams. Come on, it is not too big, and the screen is not flat but with slightly curved edges.

One of its greatest attractions is having a battery capable of reaching 10 days of autonomy, something that may vary depending on the use we give it. In addition, it also has fast charging for those times when you don’t have much time to charge it. It also has Bluetooth 5.0 LE connectivity and 2.4 Ghz WiFi.

The watch is capable of measuring heart rate, integrates its own GPS and has an accelerometer. Therefore, when doing your exercises you will be able to have all the information in it.

