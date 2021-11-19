Microsoft enters the world TOP10 of supercomputers with a team … that works with Linux (like the rest of the TOP500)

Microsoft Azure has developed a supercomputer called Voyager-EUS2 which, in the last update (biannual) of the TOP500 list, has managed to ‘sneak’ into the top 10 positions thanks to its power of 30 petaflops per second (very far from the first place, occupied by the Japanese Fugaku, of 442 petaflops).

According to TOP500.org, “Voyager-EUS2, a Microsoft Azure system installed by Microsoft in the US” – specifically in the Azure East US 2 region – “it is the only new system in the TOP10” and the only member of a public cloud in such a prominent position. In fact, with this There are already five supercomputers that Azure, Microsoft’s cloud, has on the entire list TOP500.

Flops are a unit of measurement that expresses the floating point operations per second that a computer can carry out

Its architecture is based on the use of an AMD EPYC processor with 48 cores and 2.45 GHz that works together with an NVIDIA A100 GPU with 80 GB of memory, and uses a Mellanox HDR Infiniband for data transfer.

All this technology is being put at the service of large organizations that They seek to rent their computing power to train artificial intelligence models in fields such as computer vision, voice recognition, text search, or language translation.

No, there is no Windows supercomputer (but there were)

But if you were itching to see a supercomputer running Windows 11, you’re out of luck: ironically, the Voyager-EUS2 does not work with Windows… but with Linux; specifically with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. It sounds strange, although not so much in the current Microsoft, which has not one but two own distributions of the operating system created by Linus Torvalds.

Furthermore, the opposite (using MS Windows) would also have been unexpected, as since the end of 2017 100% of the TOP500 supercomputers run Linux systems, in its many flavors (although Fugaku simultaneously also runs a lightweight operating system called McKernel). Just 13 years earlier, Linux supercomputers were at 50%.



The last ‘flavor’ of Windows that had a presence in the TOP500 (and that remained at the gates of the TOP10).

Windows has had two editions for supercomputers throughout history: Windows Compute Cluster Server 2003 and Windows HPC Server 2008. Magic Cube, a device developed by the University of Shángai and equipped with the latter OS, reached in 2008 the highest position ever occupied by a Windows in the TOP500: 11th (with 180.6 teraflops), and remained on the list until its retirement in 2015, after which Windows disappeared from this reputed list.