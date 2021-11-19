Mexico’s cheapest electric car is on sale now

Chinese manufacturers of JAC Motors Company They have promoted various electric cars within our country and to celebrate, the brand presents its new member: JAC E10X.

The hatchback is a kind of successor to the model e Sei 1, but with higher performance, improvements in terms of design and particular characteristics for urban roads, thus mentioning an affordable price for the market.

JAC E10X is a subcompact car measuring 3.6 m long, 1.6 m wide and 1.4 m high. For this new model the lines around the grille with more detailed design, in matt black color, contrast with the LED headlights, “14” wheels and square shaped skulls that give it a more ‘youthful’ look.

As for the engine, the hatchback has an electric motor with a 30.2 kWh and with drive to the front axle that can produce up to 60 horsepower, 111 lb.-ft. of torque and a range of up to 360 km along with three driving modes and regenerative braking system.



While the interior of the car has a 10.25 “inch touch screen, where you can control the infotainment system, mirrors, electric windows and electric brake lever, synthetic leather seats and 6.2” digital instrument panel.

It will also have two airbags (front), tire pressure monitoring, ABS brakes, reverse camera, disc brakes for both axles and an electronic stability control. However, the E10X will not feature connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The manufacturers will put on sale two versions for the Mexican market; E10X CHARGE and E10X, being so that the first will not have rear seats to offer more cargo space, and the second will be the urban version for daily use.

For the CARGO version its price is 416 thousand weights, while E10X will have a value of 425 thousand pesos.

The E10X arrived in celebration of the 15th anniversary of the opening of the assembly plant in Hidalgo by Giant Motors, a Mexican company that is part of the Carso group and that partnered with JAC to bring the future of electric cars.

