Mexico, the country that lost the most points in the FIFA ranking

FIFA released the monthly classification and the Mexican National Team fell to 14th place, becoming the team that lost the most points in the last ranking.

Mexico was the country that lost the most points in the last FIFA rankings, for which it fell to 14th place on the list and left the top-10 that it kept since August of this year. The team led by Gerardo Martino lost 34.16 units, this due to defeats against the United States and Canada.

Mexico was ranked 14th in the FIFA Monthly Ranking. @fifacom_es

Even, Mexico lost more points than countries like the Central African Republic, which barely lost 23.25; Honduras, which fell 23.01; Venezuela, which also lost 22.37 points, or teams like Malawi, Rwanda and Cyprus.

With this fall, the Mexican team had its worst place in the ranking throughout the year, and that is until before being in the 14th place, the Tricolor was in the 11th place on two occasions, in the lists of April and May.

Outside of those evaluations, Mexico remained in the top-10, since it started the year in ninth place, and from August to October it was also in that place, this after a good start in the Concacaf World Cup qualifying rounds.

In February of this year, the Tricolor started with 1,632 units and more than combined like Italy, Germany and the Netherlands. By April it had 1,629.56 units and was still above European combined such as Germany, Croatia and the Netherlands.

In May it remained with the same units and the ranking did not undergo strong modifications. It was for August when the Tricolor recovered positions and added 1,658.29 units and was above the United States, the Netherlands and Uruguay.

In September, Mexico had 1,666.19 points and being in the top-10 it was placed above teams like Denmark, the Netherlands and Germany. In October he was still in ninth place with 1,672. 92 points and was the best team in the Concacaf.

In addition, after the 2018 World Cup, it is the second worst end of the year for Mexico, since this 14th place is only surpassed by the 17th place that was held in December 2018, when they finished with 1,540 points. Meanwhile, in December 2019 they were 11th place with 1,621 units, while in 2020 they finished in 9th place with 1,632 points.