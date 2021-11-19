Mexico goes back a decade in the Social Progress Index; security, inclusion and personal rights, the red lights

During the pandemic, Mexico returned to levels of a decade ago on key issues such as safety, education, access to services Health, e inclusion. This is how the civil organization Mexico documented how we go in its’Social Progress Index 2015-2020‘, which he presented yesterday Wednesday.

This study was carried out from the analysis of 53 social and environmental indicators, which fall into three broad categories: basic human needs, which measures whether people had enough food and access to basic medical care, as well as their perception of safety. ; foundations of well-being, which assesses the quality of education and access to information and telephony and internet tools; and opportunities, which measures the possibilities and tools that the inhabitants of each entity can access to achieve greater personal and economic development.

After the analysis of these categories, in which the initiative also participated Social Progress Imperative, Mexico obtained in 2020 a total score of 71.52 points out of 100, occupying position 68 in the world of 168 countries.

This result, the research emphasizes, shows a “stagnation” in Mexico’s social progress, since it occupied the same position as in 2011, when it was also ranked 68th.

On the reason for this setback, the report of Mexico how do we go points out three red flags: deterioration of personal rights; setback in the inclusion of its citizens; and stagnation, and in multiple cases, setback, in terms of security.

The entity that, in global terms, suffered the greatest setback in 2020 was Mexico City, which went from 72.9 points in 2019 to 69.7; They are followed by Oaxaca, San Luis Potosí, the State of Mexico, and Zacatecas. While Guerrero, for the fifth consecutive year, is the state with the worst results of social progress with 48.4 points. They are followed by Tabasco, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

In the case of Mexico City, Oaxaca and San Luis Potosí, the report clarifies that the decline in the Social Progress Index is largely explained by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, both in terms of excess mortality due to the virus, as in economic terms, because in 2020 a working poverty of 44.3% was reached, “a historical maximum”.

24 states are more unsafe than in 2015

On the subject of security, the investigation analyzed multiple components such as the homicide rate, the level of violent crimes, the presence of organized crime, and the perception of insecurity among citizens.

As a result, the report points out that in 2020 there was “a slight improvement” compared to 2019, although the level of unsafety it continues to be “one of the determining conditions” that prevents the Mexican population from fully developing. There are even more than twenty states in which, far from improving, their indicators worsened compared to five years ago, in 2015.

A very clear example of this is Colima: in 2015, the analysis of the aforementioned components, the homicide rate, the presence of crime, etc., yielded an overall result of 61.7 out of 100. In 2020, the result plummeted to 29.8 points, being one of the entities with the worst security indexes in the whole country.

Other examples of the deterioration of security are: Guanajuato, which went from 62.8 points in 2015 to 35.9; Baja California, from 54.9 to 30.1; and Zacatecas, from 59.6 to 29 points.

Mexico City also experienced a setback in security, although not as pronounced: in 2015 the score was 66.7, while in 2020 it was 55.8, a drop of almost 11 points.

In total, of the 32 entities, up to 24 worsened in 2020 in terms of security, compared to 2015. Only 7 entities improved, including Coahuila (from 51.8 points to 67.5 in 2020) and Sinaloa (from 47.7 to 60.7).

In fact, in the 2015-2020 Social Progress Index, Mexico ranked 160 out of 168 countries in homicide rate, one of the worst results in the world.

In 2020, the highest rated entity in terms of security was Yucatan, with almost 90 points out of 100. This is the fifth consecutive time that this state is the highest rated, behind Campeche and Tlaxcala.

CDMX, among the 10 worst in meeting basic needs

Regarding the component of Basic Human Needs, which analyzes concepts such as nutrition and basic medical care, access to water and sanitation, housing and personal safety, in general terms Mexico obtained a total of 69.5 points in 2020, a figure very similar to that of 2019 (70 points), but which it also reflects a decline in relation to five years ago (70.9 points).

The worst performing states were Tabasco, Morelos, Zacatecas, Chiapas, Oaxaca and Guerrero.

And the ones that obtained the best results were Nuevo León, Yucatán, Durango, Aguascalientes and Querétaro.

The investigation of México como Vamos highlighted the fall in this ranking of Mexico City, which fell five positions. In fact, for the first time, the Mexican capital is in the top 10 of entities with the lowest score in this area.

Especially serious for the city is the data for 2020 in relation to the components ‘nutrition and basic medical care’: it obtained 16.2 points, far from the 55 registered in 2015. The above, the report points out, is also explained by the increases in the death rates registered in the capital as a consequence of the pandemic, both directly and indirectly.

On the other hand, regarding the ‘Opportunities’, which includes the analysis of components such as personal rights, personal freedom and choice, social inclusion, and access to higher education, the report highlights that Mexico City presented “a significant advance”: from 62.5 points it obtained in 2015, it went to 75.6 points in 2020.

However, the research warns that it “worries” that it is the only entity that improved above ten points between 2015 and 2020.

Within ‘Opportunities’, the Personal Freedom and Choice component is one of those that has shown the least improvement “and which remains at considerably low levels,” emphasizes the research.

In 2020, Oaxaca, Zacatecas, Michoacán, Guerrero and Chiapas are the states that obtained the worst results in this area, always below the 40-point barrier.

