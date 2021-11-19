Mexican tennis player to appear alongside Will Smith in Serena Williams film





Karen Moran

Photo: Courtesy | Marcela Zacarias

Will Smith will be in charge of giving life to Richard Williams in the film that portrays the career rise of Venus and Serena, the most talented sisters in tennis history. A Mexican tennis player will be present with him, Marcela Zacarias, who shared the news through his social networks.

In an Instagram post, the tennis player from San Luis Potosí boasted a couple of photos accompanied by the protagonist of ‘King richard‘in addition to other cast members.

“King Richard, Hollywood Dream”, wrote the recent champion with Giuliana Olmos in the W80 Tyler Christus Healt Pro Challenge 2021.

In addition to the photographs, the publications of Zechariah show the scene in which she participated, which is a match against Venus, although it is unknown if it will be an iconic game in the career of the older Williams.

Currently Marcela is 27 years old and is classified in the WTA ranking as the 198 of the world. His most recent success was with Giuliana Olmos, with whom he also maintains a long friendship and assures that he is a best friend on social networks.

Zacharias accumulates 16 titles ITF singles and 25 in doubles, he is also a double gold medalist at the Central American Games in Veracruz 2014.

The film will be released in theaters this November 19 in Mexico and can also be seen 31 days later on HBO Max.

