Mercado Libre broke record on Good End 2021: this was the best seller

The Good End is over, but the news is not over. And it is that Mercado Libre announced that during the last edition of the “Cheapest weekend of the year” they managed to sell more than 1 million items in just 1 day, in addition to increasing sales by 79% compared to the record of the last year.

November 16 was the day that the e-commerce platform of Argentine origin exceeded this million items sold, which represented a growth of 32% compared to sales per day in 2020.

Likewise, the platform assured that users increased the average purchase ticket by 15% compared to the previous campaign, reaching 574 pesos.

David Geisen, general director of Mercado Libre México, mentioned in a statement:

“The results of the Good End of this year reaffirm the consolidation of e-commerce as an excellent purchase option for Mexicans. Even in a context of full recovery of mobility, our users value the convenience, safety, variety and quality offer that we have reinforced in recent years. This inspires us to continue improving the shopping experience we offer every day “

What was the best seller in Mercado Libre during the Good End?

An interesting fact is that the highest number of sales in Mercado Libre during the Good End occurred between 2 and 4 in the afternoon, and the app was the most used channel to make sales with a 73% preference.

The top 10 best-selling items were:

Nintendo switch Sony Playstation 5 Samsung Galaxy A52 Violet Lenovo Ideapad Laptop Microsoft Xbox Series X Samsung Galaxy A52 Black Samsung Galaxy A22 Smart Tv Hisense U8 Series 4k 55 inches Nike Tennis Double Spring Air Mattress

The company led by David Geisen also pointed out that in this edition the participation of SMEs increased by more than 800%, since in last year’s edition only 6 thousand of these businesses participated, while in 2021 the total was 55 thousand sellers, which accounted for 48% of total sales.