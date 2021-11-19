Megan Fox and her boyfriend are seen together in Tulum (PHOTOS)

Megan fox and its boyfriend They were seen together on Tulum. This was revealed by a series of photographs that show them having a good time on the peninsula.

Let’s remember that during 2020, Megan Fox He surprised all his fans by announcing that he was starting a romance with the rapper, Machine Gun Kelly.

Since then they look so happy and in love. They even did not hesitate to spend a few pleasant days on the Mexican Caribbean coast.

Megan Fox and her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, ride a motorcycle through Tulum

Megan fox was captured in the company of her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, walking in motorbike through Tulum.

Currently, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are enjoying a few days off; Well, according to what can be seen on social networks, just a few days ago they were touring in Greece.

And it seems that after visiting the country located on the Balkan peninsula, they chose to visit Mexico; specifically Tulum, located in the state of Quintana Roo.

It was thanks to the work of some paparazzi who captured the couple, that the images began to circulate on social networks.

In them you can see Megan Fox wearing a pink ‘braless’ style mini dress with an open back and thin straps.

In addition, as part of the accessories, he used a hat and white sandals.

While Machine Gun Kelly She was wearing a fluorescent-toned long-sleeved shirt and black and white shorts with a print.

It was in this way that he caught himself traveling on a red motorcycle through the hotel zone of Tulum.

However, it seems that his vacation was not so long.

Well, after that, another image began to circulate of the couple sitting on the floor of the Cancun international airport, while they waited for the departure time of their next flight.