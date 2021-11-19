Medicine rejects that it is suitable

Juana Carretero, member of the Diabetes, Obesity and Nutrition Group of the SEMI.

The cookbook of “Fast, cheap and healthy food” prepared by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has been received by medical professionals as something “beautiful and striking”, but that move away of what you seek to achieve: reduce childhood obesity. They consider that there are others“Cheaper” alternatives and another more “leisurely” way of dealing with meals that brings better benefits in the fight against overweight.

“Faced with this situation, which has arisen as a result of environmental and social changes associated with development, we cannot look the other way. According to the study data ALADINO 2019, 40.6 percent of children between 6 and 9 years old are overweight, being the most vulnerable group the families with low incomes where the percentage of obesity doubles “, indicates the document that collects the 40 plates designed by the pharmacist and nutritionist Marián García, better known as Boticaria García, and the cook María José San Román, who has a Michelin star.

However, for Juana Carretero, first vice president of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) and member of the Diabetes, Obesity and Nutrition Group of said society, a recipe book with healthy fast food not the best way to reduce obesity. “As a way out to avoid eating poor quality fast food is fine, but it is not the best way to help families eat healthy without eating ready-made food. People with obesity have to get used to eating a plate. Not a starter but what you are going to eat later ”, he declares.

Today we have presented this cookbook prepared together with @boticariagarcia and @mariazafran. An alternative and healthy eating guide to make quick and cheap dishes. https://t.co/lEB5whJy2y pic.twitter.com/KvDCasARlQ – Alberto Garzón (@agarzon) November 10, 2021

For the specialist, the recipe is nutritionally fine and is suitable for a person who lives alone, but not for the objective that was created. “If it has been done with a view to improving childhood obesity or the obesity epidemic, the best way to combat it is with the Mediterranean diet: legumes, olive oil, vegetables, fruits …”. To do this, he gives an example that almost all the starters have cheese and almost all the sauces have yogurt. “We understand that olive oil is not cheap but there is a certain abuse of this type of fats, which in the end are saturated. The sauce with oil provides many better nutrients ”.

Is the Consumer recipe book the most economical solution?

Obesity especially affects those lower socioeconomic classes, and therefore, the recipe book sought to be an economic and healthy alternative. However, for the specialist there is other cheaper alternatives. “It is not a recipe book for the daily life of a family with few resources. You buy a packet of lentils, a few potatoes and carrots and you make food for six also for one euro ”, he claims.

The specialist also believes that another type of format would have been more appropriate. “On the one hand, it’s fun and flashy, but fighting childhood obesity isn’t the way to go. It would have been advisable to do other types of diets. For example, more than dishes do menus for a whole day stipulating how much is the cost for the family and include the use kitchen, which is what Mediterranean food is based on and how to save costs ”.

In addition, Carretero believes there are many exotic ingredients that are hard to find. “This is a lot of fun and it is a way to introduce the little ones to the kitchen. They have a lot of color and it’s nice to look at, but it’s not what you get used to buying, ”he explains.