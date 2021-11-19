Medical student champions in the National Contest of the Mexican Anatomy Society – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

News from Chihuahua.-

The Autonomous University of Chihuahua obtained first place in the XIII National Student Morphology Contest, in the Embryology category, which was held within the framework of the XXIV National Morphology Meeting organized annually by the Mexican Society of Anatomy, held virtually on last November 11.

The winning students from the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences are Diana Victoria Cruz Yáñez, Emmanuel Gilberto Luis Díaz, Manuel Ángel Salvatierra Méndez and Javier Alán Chávez Chavarría, who were advised by Dr. Dora Virginia Chávez Corral, research professor at the Academic Unit.

The National Student Morphology Contest assesses the mastery and understanding of the participants in anatomy, neuroanatomy, histology and embryology, in order to promote the study and research of basic subjects among students.

It should be noted that the Autonomous University of Chihuahua competed for first place with the Autonomous University of Mexico, the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, the Benemérita Autonomous University of Puebla and the La Salle University of Mexico.

Dr. Dora Virginia Chávez Corral explained that, in the final, the students participated in an oral exam, which contained questions of a theoretical nature, as well as figures or dissections of each subject. All contestants had the opportunity to answer the same question and the items were multiple choice.

As the National Contest was virtual, on this occasion the modality of team response was established and the duration of the exam was taken into account for the qualification. The winners were awarded medals, books and first, second and third place certificates for each category.

For the team advisor, it is a great pride that the Autonomous University of Chihuahua has been the winner of this national contest, which is the result of the effort and dedication of the students of the Medical Surgeon and Midwifery Degree who participated.

He mentioned that, although this competition was not developed last year due to the pandemic, the Autonomous University of Chihuahua has been characterized by obtaining the first places, which speaks of the excellent academic level of the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences of the UACH.