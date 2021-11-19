Medical applicants open entrance exam application in UAEH – NEWSHIDALGO

PACHUCA DE SOTO, NOV 18 / NEWS HIDALGO /.- With the entrance exam to the Bachelor’s Degree in Surgeon during the semester January-June 2022 through the modalities “Garza From Home” and “Online”, the Autonomous University of the State of Hidalgo (UAEH) began this Thursday, November 18 the application of your academic admission test, which will conclude on Friday 19 of the same month.

The “Garza From Home Exam” is a strategy carried out by the Autonomous Government of Hidalgo in conjunction with the National Center for Evaluation of Higher Education (Ceneval), with the aim that young people from Hidalgo have the opportunity to access higher education in quality and safeguard health in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under this modality the activity is recorded and videotaped, which is applied on the established date and time, with no tolerance time for access.

It is noteworthy that those who chose to be Garza must pass the exam and obtain the best results from this application, since it is the only key to be part of this University.

When issuing a message through the official social networks of the highest house of studies in Hidalgo, the rector Adolfo Pontigo Loyola stressed that the UAEH is an institution that has stood out in the country’s higher education for its projection, its visibility and the high performance indexes that keep it in the best positions in international rankings and ratings.

“Being part of our community is a true privilege, for that reason we know that they are about to take a decisive step in their lives, so I express my appreciation to the young people who have done their best to achieve a good result. in this process ”, he declared.

He announced that this house of studies has worked on the expansion within the student enrollment through the expansion of infrastructure, the creation of new schools throughout the state, as well as the development of the 22 academic units with which already is counted.

He pointed out that the purpose of this university is that more people have the opportunity to wear the colors of the institution, however, the demand continues to rise where thousands of young people aspire to occupy a place in the classrooms.

He recalled that for three decades the UAEH has been working together with Ceneval so that this admission process is carried out in a transparent and efficient manner. “Soon we will be happy to greet you as Garzas of this which is the Autonomous University of the State of Hidalgo, the highest house of studies in the entity,” he said after wishing the applicants success.

This day a total of 2,899 applicants answered the “Garza From Home Exam” for the Bachelor’s Degree in Surgeon, while the Academic Computing Center of the University Extension Center (Ceuni), the facilities of the Institute of Basic Sciences and Engineering ( ICBI), as well as the higher schools of Huejutla (ESH), Tepeji (ESTe), Tlahuelilpan (ESTl) received 378 young people who answered the “Online” test, who notified in a timely manner that they did not have the necessary requirements to do so in their homes.

As of this period, the National Center for Evaluation of Higher Education implemented another type of exam, in which it included as part of the score an evaluation of two disciplinary modules, so that the applicants who seek to be Garza will find reagents referring to the program they chose.

On Friday, November 19, the application of the admission exam for the other degrees will continue.

The Call Center of the highest university of the entity will be available to answer questions at 771-71-72000, extensions 2781, 2782, 2783 and 2784 for guidance.

The results will be published on the institutional website www.uaeh.edu.mx on November 30 for the Bachelor of Surgeon.