Max Verstappen dominated the first free practice at Losail

The Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), leader of the championship, dominated this Friday the first free practice for the debutant Qatar Grand Prix, the twentieth and third-to-last of the Formula One World Championship, which takes place at the Losail circuit; where the Spanish Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and Fernando Alonso (Alpine) scored the sixth and seventeenth time, respectively; and the Mexican Sergio Pérez, the eighth.

Verstappen covered, in the best of his 22 laps, with a soft tire, the 5,380 meters of the Qatari track – a circuit with 16 curves and a long straight, of more than a kilometer – in one minute, 23 seconds and 723 thousandths, 437 less than Frenchman Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri), who spun 28 times.

The seven-time English world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) – second in the World Cup, 14 points behind the Dutchman -, who repeated the Qatari track 21 times, marked the fourth time of the test, 786 thousandths behind the Dutch and three tenths behind his Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas. At the beginning of the same, the British star lamented the “enormous” lack of power of his propeller, whose combustion chamber debuted in Sao Paulo (Brazil), where he extended his own historical record of victories in F1 to 101. An engine that, in order, will not hurt at all on the long Losail straight.

The session served as a mere contact with a track to which almost everyone sought their limits and some exceeded them, without major incidents; and that concluded with 28 degrees Celsius ambient and 39 in the rather abrasive asphalt of Losail: reason why in this Grand Prix it is shot with the hardest range of compounds (C1 -hard-, C2 -medium- and C3 -soft) .

Sainz repeated the debut track 26 times – about 20 kilometers from Doha, the capital of Qatar – and pushed to the point of going long a couple of times, the second after the last corner and before entering the pit lane. He was not the only one to exceed the limits on a track unknown to all; and his time was the sixth of the session, 99 hundredths behind his former teammate Verstappen, with whom he coincided at Toro Rosso. The talented Madrid rider, seventh in the World Championship, beat his Monegasque teammate Charles Leclerc, seventh in training and one place ahead of him in the tournament, with eight and a half points more.

The Mexican Sergio Pérez – fourth in the World Cup, 25 points behind Bottas, who he aspires to snatch the third final place in the last three races – set the eighth time of a session in which all set their best time with the soft compound and in which the brave man from Guadalajara made 22 laps. In the best of them, he was one second and almost two tenths of the time of his Dutch teammate, who was clearly the fastest in this first contact, beating the two Mercedes by almost half a second and by almost eight tenths.

Alonso – eleventh in the World Cup – marked the seventeenth time. The Asturian double world champion spun 21 times and was two seconds and 182 thousandths of Verstappen’s time.

The second free training session, which will be much more indicative, as it will be held at the same time as the qualifying session on Saturday and the race on Sunday, will start at 5:00 p.m. (3:00 p.m., in Spanish peninsular time; 2:00 p.m. GMT).