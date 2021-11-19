Matt Damon on Ben Affleck and JLo’s romance: ‘I want them to be happy’

The romantic relationships that he chained Ben affleck after his divorce from Jennifer Garner in 2018, like the ones he maintained with actress Ana de Armas and, previously, with producer Lindsay Shookus, They did not stand the test of time and faded progressively within a few months of their onset.

Nevertheless, Matt Damon, a good friend of the Oscar-winning director and performer, seems to have very good feelings about the renewed love story that the artist lives with his ex-fiance Jennifer Lopez.

In fact, the Hollywood star, who knows the couple very well and was an exceptional witness to that first engagement among them that goes back almost 20 years ago, has once again made clear its hope in the possibility that Ben and jennifer have finally reconciled to enjoy a long and prosperous life together.

Of course, Matt has been presented as the first interested in that romance brings them both the most absolute happiness.

‘Man, of course I’m the first to trust them and really want to see them happy. No one will cheer you up more than me. They are both great. I only wish them the best. I want them to be happy and it seems that they are very happy at this moment ‘, he has assured with determination as he passes through the program ‘The Carlos Watson Show’.

This is not the first time Matt Damon pronounces on the media idyll they star in Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck since last spring, although the truth is the last time he was questioned about this matter, the protagonist of the action saga ‘Bourne’ He did not go very there either and he limited himself to underlining the affection and admiration that he professes for them, in addition to directing his best wishes for the future.

‘He is the best. He deserves all the happiness in the world. The truth is that I am very happy for both of them, ‘he pointed out.