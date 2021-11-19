Master Tabárez ceased to be the DT of the Uruguayan National Team

This Friday it was confirmed that Óscar Washington Tabárez ceased to be the coach of the Uruguayan National Team after 15 years in office.

The Uruguayan Football Association expressed in a statement that the decision “It does not imply ignoring the important contribution of Tabárez to Uruguayan football.”

📣 AUF statement – 11/19/2021 pic.twitter.com/OSVXn2qpG4 – Uruguayan National Team (@Uruguay) November 19, 2021

“We salute and recognize the fundamental sporting achievements obtained in these 15 years, which once again placed Uruguay in the first places in world football”, add your text.

The statement also expresses the “respect and recognition of the professionalism and dedication during the long work process and the immeasurable legacy that this fruitful stage leaves in the history of the National Team.”

Finally, the text of the Executive Committee of the AUF indicates that the difficult decision to complete the work process of Tabárez and his coaching staff after 15 years is given “By virtue of the present circumstances, committed to the near future and obtaining the results that we all expect.”

The string of bad results in the last dates of the South American Qualifiers triggered the measure to culminate the cycle of the historic DT, who could not win with Celeste in the last five games of this tournament and had four consecutive defeats.

A month ago there had been a meeting in the Celeste Complex between the members of the Executive of the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) and the coaching staff of the Uruguayan National Team to learn about the reality of the team, raise concerns about what was happening, but which ended up confirming the continuity of Tabárez and his work group.

This time, however, after the defeats against Argentina at the Campeón del Siglo stadium and against Bolivia in La Paz, the AUF authorities decided that the coach’s time at the head of the team had come to an end.

2 Related

Between his two spells as DT, Óscar Washington Tabárez directed 221 matches in the Uruguayan National Team, of which he won 104, drew 58 and lost 59. After leading Uruguay in the 1989 Copa América and the 1990 World Cup, Maestro Tabárez returned to La Celeste in 2006 to start a “Project to institutionalize the processes of national teams and the training of their players” that ended up lasting 16 years.

With him at the helm, Uruguay qualified for the 2010, 2014 and 2018 World Cups and won the 2011 Copa América. In South Africa, a historic fourth place was achieved, something that had not been achieved since Mexico 1970 and that positioned Uruguay in the outposts of national team soccer for many years, added to the success of the continental tournament the following year.