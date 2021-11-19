María Félix: The day that Meryl Streep and Monica Bellucci wore their jewels

This necklace consists of two figures of a crocodile, one made with six emeralds from 21.00 carat and cabochon cut, from Colombia, and the other of yellow diamonds, which are joined to form a necklace, or used separately as bracelets. The Italian actress included it in her styling as the centerpiece that would decorate her neck. Of course, nothing else was necessary with a gem like this. A white shirt and a long skirt with a patterned train completed her outfit for the occasion.

But such was the attraction of Monica Bellucci for the necklace that, 13 years later and in the same Cannes Film Festival, wore a new version of this piece created by Cartier, having as his muse Maria Felix. The piece consisted of a necklace with a diamond crocodile that bites into a cluster of emeralds, and was accompanied by a black dress of Dior Empire cut and sweetheart neckline.

Meryl streep

Meryl Streep at the 2007 Oscars. Bob Riha, Jr.

In 2007, it was Meryl streep who brought, during delivery number 79 of the Academy Awards in which she was nominated for the film ‘The devil wears fashion’, another of the most iconic pieces of ‘The Doña ‘: the beetle necklace. Made in 18 karat gold, chalcedony, coral, onyx and diamonds, of French origin.

The jewel that belonged to Maria Felix, first was auctioned in 1996 in Geneva, Switzerland, and later reached the neck of Meryl Streep to complete the look created for her by Miuccia Prada. Three years later, the necklace was re-auctioned in April 2010 as part of the lot. ‘Always in Style: 150 years of Artistic Jewels’ at Sotheby’s New York, for a total of $ 28,750.