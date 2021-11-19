Manuel Pellegrini warns about the physical state of Diego Lainez and alerts fans in Mexico

Manuel Pellegrini surprised fans in Mexico by revealing Diego Lainez’s physical condition for the next Real Betis games.

November 18, 2021 · 3:45 p.m.

Diego Lainez was not called up to the Mexican National Team for presenting a recovering physical condition after recovering from his right ankle injury, to which Manuel Pellegrini ended up warning the fans.

The Chilean strategist carefully follows the set-up of the former American player who was seduced into leaving the Sevillian team to go to a club where he could have a greater role.

Faced with this situation, the former Manchester City manager ended up sending a message about Lainez’s situation that excited the fans for the next international matches.

Unfortunately, Diego had a difficult season. The injury lasted a long time and he is taking his best form. Hopefully he reaches the level of the previous season, because he is always an important player for us ”, Pellegrini began in the first instance about the Mexican forward.

In addition, he warned that the player is taking “his best form” and will begin to add relevance in his consideration for the following Real Betis commitments in the local and international tournaments.

Betis’ next match will be on Sunday against Elche for the fourteenth day of La Liga Santander with the aim of positioning itself within the direct qualification zone for the Champions League.