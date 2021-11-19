Madness over rumors of Rihanna as the star of the remake of The Bodyguard | Film and Television

There is probably no more iconic movie from the 90s than The Bodyguard. The feature film that made Whitney Houston a world music star and Kevin Costner a big screen heartthrob will return to theaters 30 years later, as Variety has confirmed. According to the American publication, the project is still in a very early stage but the first rumors about the casting have already begun to circulate and point (some of them) to Rihanna.

How could it be otherwise, madness has been unleashed immediately. Rihanna has had several interesting film projects although in non-main roles and this protagonist could mean the boom that her facet as an actress needs. Something similar to what happened with A star is born and Lady Gaga.

But at the moment there is no confirmation that it comes thousands of miles closer to being official. Obviously some fans of Riri have pointed out her physical resemblance and her incredible vocal talent similar to that of Whitney Houston. The ill-fated American soloist turned the film into a record boom, being one of the soundtracks that have sold the most copies (over 12 million units) thanks to the success of songs like I’m every woman, I have nothing or the unforgettable I will always love you.

Among the data that is known and confirmed are the names of the producers and executive producers Lawrences Kasdan (Kasdan Pictures), Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich (Rideback) as well as Matthew Lopez behind the script. Kasdan was already a writer and producer on the 1992 version directed by Mick Jackson. At the moment it is unknown who will be the future director of the remake.

The name of Rihanna has not been the only one to appear in the last hours in the media as rumors or interested leaks on the part of the representation agencies of some of the great stars of music. Doja Cat, Camila Cabello, Beyoncé, Adele … Who gives more?

In their information, Variety points to Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Channing Tatum and Cardi B as the first names that have crossed the minds of the casting team for the feature film. We will have to wait to confirm the final cast as well as the availability of many of these stars to embark on a project that could become one of the biggest booms of the year.