Lunar eclipse, the best photos of the sky this morning- Uno TV

The sky was dyed red early this Friday by the partial lunar eclipse that took place in the sky, and that according to scientists, was the longest eclipse in all of history.

These are some of the best images of how the moon looked eclipsed in Mexico and various parts of the world.

A shadow falls on the moon as it undergoes a partial lunar eclipse as seen from Mexico City, Mexico. | Photo: Reuters / Cuartoscuro.

Due to the weather conditions of the Mexican capital, the view of the lunar eclipse in all its splendor it was difficult for fans of heavenly bodies.

The eclipsed moon during view from Asuncion, Paraguay. | Photo: AFP.

Lunar eclipse after a heavy downpour in Karak, Malaysia’s Pahang state. | Photo: AFP.

Partial lunar eclipse, seen behind the Statue of Liberty, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, United States. | Photo: AFP.

Lunar eclipse behind the One World Trade Center in New York. | Photo: AFP / Reuters.

The pre-eclipse moon shines through the clouds as people sit inside a rocket-themed play tower. | Photo: AFP.

The moon is seen during a lunar eclipse over Manila in the Philippines. | Photo: AFP.

The moon is seen during a lunar eclipse from the Roppongi Hills observation deck in Tokyo. | Photo: AFP / Reuters.

Partial lunar eclipse from the Sijiaoku Lookout in New Taipei City, Taiwan. | Photo: AFP.

A partial lunar eclipse nicknamed the “blood moon” is seen next to the Gran Torre building in Santiago, Chile. | Photo: Reuters.

Partial lunar eclipse seen from San Salvador, El Salvador. | Photo: Reuters.

The lunar eclipse rises over the skyline of Shanghai, China. | Photo: Reuters.

The lunar eclipse in social networks

Users on social networks showed their best photographs of how this impressive looked astronomical phenomenon in various parts of Mexico and the world.