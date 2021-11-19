Luis Fabiano names the best defenders he faced, his best partners and who impressed him

Club idol like São Paulo and Seville , in addition to having been the center forward of the Brazilian team for a long period, Luis Fabiano he faced some of the best defenders in history during his career.



Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, all in one place. It is now available. Subscribe NOW.

In an interview with ESPN.com.br, Fabian, whose last club was the Basque In 2017, he recalled some of the big names he played with and made a list made up of foreigners and Brazilians.

“Among the toughest defenders I played against, it is impossible not to mention Maldini, from Milan, Puyol, from Barcelona, ​​Sergio Ramos, from Real Madrid and Lugano, from Uruguay. There were also the ‘Twin Towers’ of Santos, André Luís and Alex, who were very difficult to overcome. Lúcio and Juan were also there “, remembered.

Fabian believes that these defenses prevented him from increasing the brand of 404 goals scored in 773 games.

“Those were the hardest to get through. They didn’t talk much in the field, they didn’t even mess with you. They hit you and kept quiet (laughs)”, he indicated.

Luis Fabiano celebrates with Brazil while Kaká accompanies him Getty Images

According to “Fabulous”, not all defenders used physical force to try to stop him. Some centrals chose much less orthodox strategies.

This was the case of Índio, who marked an era and was a multi-champion with Internacional during his stay of almost a decade in Beira-Rio.

Luis Fabiano and the idol of ‘Colorado’ faced each other several times in Brazilian soccer, and Índio liked to deconcentrate the jersey 9 with great humor.

2 Related

“The funniest defender I played against was Índio, from Inter. Every time we met, he kept saying: ‘Fabiano, I’m your fan! You play very well!’. He spent the whole game praising me, I think for take my concentration off ”, express.

As for his attacking partners, the Ponte Preta idol also prefers not to make a ranking of his favorite players, as he believes it would be “unfair”.

However, he named and praised the many quality “partners” he had on the front line both at club level and in the Brazilian national team.

“I have had great attacking partners throughout my career, and it would be very unfair to name only one or two. I played with many good ones! Just to name a few: França, Reinaldo, Osvaldo and Lucas Moura, in São Paulo, Ronaldo El ‘Phenomenon’, in the Brazilian team, Régis Pitbull, in Ponte ”, he pointed.

Gazeta Press

“We must also highlight Kanouté, at Sevilla. He was the boy with whom I played the longest and we understood each other very well. We scored many goals and won many titles together. I was a lucky player, because I always had great attack partners”, remembered.

Questioned by the rivals and teammates who most impressed him during his career, “Fabulous” has the names on the tip of his tongue.

“Of those I played against, the one who impressed me the most was Zidane. He had an unusual class. And Messi too. I was also impressed by Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Kaká, Rivaldo and Jadson. My God, some cracks!”, ended.