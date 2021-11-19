Lucid, the young company that is worth more than Ford less than a month after starting to sell its first electric vehicles

The most complete vehicle in the series, the Lucid Air Dream Edition, has been recognized as the “car of the year”.

The valuation of Lucid Motors, the American company that has been selling electric vehicles for less than a month, surpassed that of the automotive giant Ford, after declaring that it hopes to produce 20,000 units of its luxury Lucid Air sedans, in 2022, according to The Verge. .

Lucid, based in Silicon Valley, is seen as a promising company in the electric vehicle industry. Its stock market value reached nearly $ 90 billion on Tuesday, while Ford ended the day with about $ 79 billion.

Founded in 2007, Lucid was known as a battery company called Atieva. In 2016, it ran into financial problems and one of the options that executives turned to was a possible acquisition of Ford, as reported by Recode in 2017.

However, that never happened and Lucid Motors stayed afloat until reaching a massive deal with Saudi Arabia, which now owns the majority of the company. Ford, for its part, was able to make a fairly sizeable investment in Rivian, a deal that it snatched from rival General Motors.

Lucid began manufacturing its first Air luxury electric cars in September and delivered a few dozen units at the end of October to its first customers. The most complete vehicle in the series, the Lucid Air Dream Edition has been recognized as the “car of the year” by the specialized magazine MotorTrend. It has an unmatched range of up to 852 kilometers per charge and is worth $ 169,000.