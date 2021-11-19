Live: the longest lunar eclipse of the century – Science – Life

North America and much of South America admire at dawn this Friday, November 19, a “near total” lunar eclipse, the longest of its kind since 1440.

The eclipse, whose strongest phase will darken 99.1% of the Moon’s visible surface, is also visible from parts of northeast Asia, Polynesia and eastern Australia, but not from Europe or Africa, the agency noted. American space NASA on its website dedicated to the Earth satellite.

The eclipse of this November 19 can be only partial, it will have a total duration of 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds and is the longest since that of February 18, 1440, which had lasted 23 seconds longer.

(Also: How to see the lunar eclipse ‘longest of the century’ this November 19?)

According to NASA, it will be necessary to wait until February 8, 2669 to witness a partial eclipse of longer duration (3 hours 30 minutes) than this Friday but a total eclipse is expected in less than a year, on November 8, 2022, which will last 3 hours 40 minutes.

The spectacle can be seen with the naked eye without any danger, unlike solar eclipses.

CosmoSapiens, a specialized portal, enabled a live broadcast on YouTube in which you can observe the lunar eclipse.

You can also follow the broadcast of the Griffith Observatory, the city of Los Angeles.

* With information from AFP

More news

Prepare to see meteor shower and shooting stars at dawn

NASA postpones the return of astronauts to the Moon to 2025