Little Secrets – Movie Review

The gender of thriller Police has never gone out of style in Hollywood. So be it through classics like The Maltese Falcon or The silence of the inocents, to the long-lived television series and their spin-offs, What CSI and Law and order. The fight of good against evil through a series of clues to reach the final resolution has always been something that people have liked. The movie Little secrets follow this tradition.

There have been the aforementioned classics and other works that are lost in oblivion. Definitely, Little secrets It will not be a film that goes unnoticed thanks to its great cast made up of three Oscar winners: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto. In addition, it has a story that grabs us from its first minutes. However, once the screening is over, it may leave a large part of the audience feeling empty.

The plot of the movie Little secrets places us in 1990 and introduces us to sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon from the small county of Kern County in California, who is called by the Los Angeles police department to help him in a case about a serial killer whose modus operandi it is very similar to an unsolved crime from the past. Deke was previously a Los Angeles investigator whose past led him to search for something more ‘quiet’ in Kern County.

Watching Denzel Washington deal with his inner ghosts and demons is always something that brings a lot of depth to the story, from Flight to Possessed, where he also plays a detective on the hunt for a serial killer, although this time it was the demon Azazel himself. For this occasion, he relies on Rami Malek whom we see for the first time after winning the Oscar for playing Freddie Mercury. Here he plays the young Los Angeles Police District Chief Jim Baxter, a character who follows the rules, but also wants to catch the murderer at any cost.

For his part, the main suspect in the case is Albert Sparma, played by Jared Leto, in a role that lets us appreciate that psychotic side that he also showed in the Joker of Suicide Squad but without becoming a buffoon -with all that that implies-.

The script and direction of the film were carried out by John lee hancock, a director who has among his filmography works such as A possible dream, Snow white and the hunter or Hunger for power. All these are films that connect very well with the public during their projection, but when they finish they don’t exactly stay with us … And so it happens with Little secrets, where despite its great cast, the story ends up deflating.

The script of Little secrets It was written in 1993, hence it was not updated for the times when the internet and cell phones help police investigations, and yet it lets us see that it has similarities in the cases that David Fincher and Bong Joon-Hoo presented in their respective thrillers classics Zodiac and Memories of Murder. Not that John Lee Hancock’s film is a copy, but that we are facing a similar hunt with a result that may disappoint part of the audience.

However to Little secrets It must be recognized that it is thanks to its cast that we can enjoy and delve into its plot. Outside services streaming With his movie of the week, it is increasingly strange to see genre films, in this case the neo noir, being produced by big studios with this type of cast and at least every time this happens is a respite from the multi-billion dollar franchise cinema, at least once in a while.

