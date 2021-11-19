LiSA’s song ‘Akeboshi’ named one of the ‘songs of the year’ – Kudasai

In the sixty-third edition of the Japan Record Awards it was announced that the theme “Akeboshi” interpreted by LiSA, which serves as the anime’s opening theme Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-hen, has been included in the list of “Songs of the Year“. Other songs included in this list were “Kimi ga Soba na Iru Kara” from Junretsu, “Gomen ne Fingers Crossed” from Nogizaka46, “CITRUS” from Da-iCE, “Take a Picture” from NiziU, “Dream on the street” from DA PUMP, “Ne mo Ha mo Rumor” from AKB48, “Backwards“From Daichi Miura,”Happy!” from Kiyoshi Hikawa and “Wasurena” from Awesome City Club.

Ado, Bank band, Takashi matsumoto and YOASOBI received the “Special Achievement Awards (Special Achievement Awards) ”, Which honor people or works that have garnered general attention or captured the spirit of the age. MISIA received the “Best Vocal Performance (Best Vocal Performance Award) “. Finally, the awards ceremony will be held on December 30 and will be broadcast on TBS in Japan.

On the other hand, “Akeboshi”Is the opening theme of the anime Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-hen, currently in broadcast. It is the most downloaded digital single of this year in the category of “First Week – Female Artist“, With 75,630 accumulated downloads in its first week. The single was released on October 18 digitally, and on November 17 physically in a duo with the theme “Shirogane“. It should be remembered that the video game for smartphones Kimetsu no Yaiba: Chifuu Kengeki Royale will be available in the catalog of QooApp soon in this link.

Kimetsu no Yaiba Synopsis: Mugen Ressha-hen

A mysterious chain of disappearances on a certain train has caught the attention of the Demon Hunter Corps, and they have sent one of their best to exterminate the one who can only be a responsible demon. However, the plan to get on the Mugen Train is delayed by a lesser demon who is terrorizing the mechanics and who is targeting a kind old woman and her granddaughter. Kyoujurou Rengoku, the Pillar of Fire, must eliminate the threat before boarding the train. Sent to help the Pillar, Tanjirou Kamado, Inosuke Hashibira, and Zenitsu Agatsuma enter the train prepared to fight. But their monstrous target already has a twisted plan in place for them and the two hundred passengers: deepening their consciousness, the demon intends to annihilate them all in an astonishing display of the power that the Twelve Demonic Moons possess.

Source: ANN

