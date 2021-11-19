Leonardo DiCaprio’s “nasty and contemptuous” attitude with Claire Danes in ‘Romeo + Juliet’

Leonardo Dicaprio He is one of the most international and beloved actors in all of Hollywood and will always be well remembered for his mythical romantic drama with Kate Winslet, ‘Titanic’ in 1997. Although the year before, he had already starred in another great movie with the same dramatic cut: ‘Romeo + Juliet’.

And now Miriam Margolyes, actress of the film, has spoken of the attitude of Leonardo Dicaprio on that tape with Claire Danes, his co-star. According to the actress, in her memoir ‘This Much Is True’, Danes fell in love with DiCaprio, but he did not reciprocate and was “dismissive and contemptuous” with her and he still remembers some interactions between them on set as “painful to watch.”

Margolyes got along well with him, but she I was impressed with how “insensitive” he was regarding Claire Danes’s feelings. “I liked him enormously and admired his work, but fortunately he was immune to the charms of his crotch, unlike poor Claire Danes, then only 17 years old,” he explains without mincing words. “It was obvious to all of us that she really was in love with her Romeo, but Leonardo was not in love with this Juliet. She was not his type at all. He didn’t know how to deal with his obvious crush“, Add.





Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes in ‘Romeo + Juliet’ | 20th Century Fox

The actress believes that “he was not sensitive to her feelings, he despised her and could be quite unpleasant in her eagerness to escape, while Claire was completely sincere and very open. “For her, this whole situation was “painful to see”.

He has also revealed, away from this difficult situation between the protagonists, some good moments with Leonardio DiCaprio. “We filmed in Mexico City, the paradise for someone like me who loves to walk through the markets and the antique stores, and, like me, Leonardo was also enjoying himself in a big way, “he relates.

“We spent hours touring the markets together. I don’t know if I’ve ever had so much fun. I’ve seen it since and it smelled divine, I’m happy to report, “he adds.

