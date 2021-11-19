Leao Butrón to Christian Cueva: “He looks in the mirror and it’s Tom Cruise” | Peruvian team | NCZD EMCC | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

The personality he has is no secret to anyone Christian Cueva to correct mistakes off the field and reward him with soccer and goals when he plays for the Peruvian national team. Clear shows is the last double date of the peruvian team in which “Aladino” raised his soccer level and scored goals against Bolivia and Venezuela, in Lima and Caracas, respectively. So he considers it Leao Butron, his former partner in Lima Alliance and the Bicolor.

“Cueva has a lot of personality, I’ve known him since he arrived at San Martín. He sees himself in the mirror and he’s Tom Cruise ”, confessed Leao Butrón, his former teammate in the two-time champion team led by Víctor Rivera in 2007 and 2008. The euphoric and paternal hug between Trujillo and Ricardo Gareca, after the 2-1 in Caracas , reaffirms the bulletproof endorsement of the “Tiger”.

“Everyone knows that they are highly esteemed, it was the reflection of that image. Now Peru has regained confidence in continuing to fight for the World Cup qualification ”, he indicated.

About Gallese

Previous double date of the Qualifiers, the current commentator on the YouTube program “A Pressure”, who visited the “Octopus” in Orlando, referred to the immediate future of his former colleague. “He has the possibility of emigrating, I have spoken with him. He is also seeing other things. Pedro can play in any league in the world. However, it will depend on him ”.

For Butrón, one of his best Gallese virtues is saving penalties. And it is not from now. “It’s something that has always worked. In addition, it also has to do with the work of Óscar Ibáñez ”, he said in reference to the goalkeeper coach of the national team.

