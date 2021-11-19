launch, price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

What was promised, is debt. After a month of its international launch, The new Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro arrive in Mexico. As we already know, it is about the family of flagships “cheap” from Xiaomi, which this time introduces 120W fast charging to Mexico.
The Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro do not arrive alone in Mexico, they are accompanied by the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, an update of the Mi 11 Lite 5G that arrived in the country in the middle of the year. The official prices of the three devices are:
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, 6/128 GB: 9,999 pesos
- Xiaomi 11T, 8/128 GB: 12,999 pesos
- Xiaomi 11T Pro, 8/256 GB: 17,999 pesos
Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro in Mexico, technical characteristics
|
Xiaomi 11T
|
Xiaomi 11T Pro
|
Screen
|
6.67-inch AMOLED
|
6.67-inch AMOLED
|
Chipset
|
MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Ultra
Octa-core 2.4 GHz
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|
RAM and storage
|
8 GB LPDDR4x
256 GB UFS 3.1
|
8 GB LPDDR5
256 GB UFS 3.1
|
OS
|
MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11
|
MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11
|
Rear cameras
|
Triple: 108 megapixels f / 1.75 main
|
Triple: 108 megapixels f / 1.75 main
|
Frontal camera
|
16 megapixels f / 2.45
|
20 megapixels f / 2.5
|
Battery
|
5,000 mAh with 67W fast charging via USB Type-C
|
5,000 mAh with 120W fast charging via USB Type-C
|
Others
|
5G connectivity
|
5G connectivity
|
Price
|
12,999 pesos
|
17,999 pesos
The Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro They are identical on the outside and almost identical on the inside, there are only a few characteristics that differentiate them. First, the similarities: both have a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD + resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate, a hole in the screen, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The two 11Ts have three rear cameras with 108 megapixels main, 8 megapixels ultra wide angle and 5 megapixels telemacro, and they run on MIUI 12.5 out of the box.
The two new flagships from Xiaomi have a side fingerprint sensor, as a way to cut costs in other aspects, 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos sound, and a 5,000 mAh battery.
However, and here is the first big difference, the Xiaomi 11T Pro has a load of 120W, and in fact it becomes the first smartphone in Mexico with this technology. With this power, the battery charge is completed in about 20 minutes.
On the other hand, the Xiaomi 11T is left with a fairly decent charging power of 67W. Continuing with the few, but important differences, the stereo speakers of the Xiaomi 11T Pro have the Harman Kardon signature, and its front camera reaches 20 megapixels.
Finally, the second most important difference is in the chipset: the Xiaomi 11T Pro has the Snapdragon 888 inside, one of the most powerful pieces of Qualcomm today. The Xiaomi 11T is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, manufactured in 6 nm process and focused on the high-end.
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in Mexico, technical characteristics
On the other hand, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is a tuning of the Lite model from mid-2020, mainly in the integration of the new Snapdragon 778G chipset, instead of the Snapdragon 780 of the first model.
|
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
|
Screen
|
6.55-inch AMOLED
FullHD + resolution
90 Hz refresh rate
Gorilla Glass 5 protection
|
Chipset
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|
RAM and storage
|
6 GB LPDDR4x
128 GB UFS 2.2
|
OS
|
MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11
|
Rear cameras
|
Triple: 64 megapixels f / 1.79 main
8 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle
5 megapixels f / 2.4 macro
|
Frontal camera
|
20 megapixels
|
Battery
|
4,250 mAh with 33W fast charge via USB Type-C
|
Others
|
5G connectivity
Side fingerprint sensor
Bluetooth 5.2
Stereo speakers
Wi-Fi 6
NFC
|
Price
|
9,999 pesos
From the rest, it keeps all the important details already known: slim and light design, 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD resolution + 90 Hz refresh rate, triple camera with 64 megapixel main sensor, 33W fast charge, 5G ready and speakers stereo.
The Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro will go on sale in Mexico first in Mi Stores and Xiaomi’s own channels, and soon after they will reach authorized distributors. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE will be available on Xiaomi’s own channels and also with Telcel, AT&T and Movistar, the main operators in the country.
Finally, by launch promotion, the three new Xiaomi in Mexico will include a Mi Smart Speaker as a gift and 100 GB of storage in Android One free for one year.