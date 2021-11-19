Kylie Jenner wore 9 piercings that she removed when her stylist told her it would lose marks

Famous model and influencer Kylie Jenner has become a fashion and style icon in recent years. Elegant, daring and trendy looks have characterized the appearance of the youngest of the Kardashians. Although it did not always look like that, since, in previous years, the 24-year-old looked very different.

Travis Scott’s partner wore a more casual look as a teenager, since he had placed 9 piercings in his ears: 7 small rings in his left ear and two piercings in his right ear, which includes a side bar that crossed his ear from side to side and another, with a spiral shape, in the inside of it. This look, inspired by the 90s, could be envied by many young women her age, but the truth is that it was not at all attractive for the luxurious luxury brands that wanted to collaborate with the businesswoman in some of their campaigns. For that reason, her stylist decided that the piercings had to be completely removed, to make way for the new and sophisticated image of Kylie Jenner.

Kim Kardashian’s younger sister complied with all the recommendations of her stylist, and with a more “professional” image, she launched her successful makeup line: Kylie Cosmetics, her facial and body care line: Kylie Skin, and her most recent launch : Kylie Baby. In addition, the influencer has had the opportunity to work with internationally renowned brands at her young age.

It was from her change of look that many brands bet on her as the image of their advertising campaigns. Puma, Apple, Balmain, Adidas, Steve Madden and Calvin Klein have been just some of the brands that the young model has worked with in recent years. Although she has lent her image to external brands, the businesswoman spends most of her time advertising her own lines and monetizing her Instagram account, which already has more than 282 million followers.. In 2018, Kylie earned $ 1 million for every sponsored ad on Instagram. This fact earned her the title of the highest paid personality of that social network during that year. In 2019, it repeated the feat, generating revenue of more than $ 1.2 million per post.

Despite having eliminated her most visible piercings to the liking of the brands she represents, the truth is that the socialite did not lose her taste for this type of body modification, since years later, she opted for placing piercings in the area of ​​the chest, specifically, on your nipples. This revelation astonished his followers, who could realize it, because the businesswoman published a photograph wearing lace lingerie, which revealed the metallic pieces in the chest area. Those kinds of piercings are also worn by her sister, supermodel Kendall Jenner.